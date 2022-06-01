If you want a movie to enjoy, look no further than “Dog.”
The film stars Channing Tatum and three Belgian Malinois as veteran U.S. Army Rangers. The three dogs all portray “Lulu,” who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, as does Tatum’s character, Staff Sgt. Jackson Riggs.
Both are rotated home to recover. Riggs might be allowed to go back, but Lulu, with no one to speak for her now that her handler has died, has struggled to bond with new handlers and has no future.
In exchange for a recommendation to go back as a contractor, Riggs’ commander wants him to take Lulu to her handler’s funeral, for the family, then drop her off at a base to be euthanized.
I know what you’re thinking? This sounds heavy. It is, but it offsets the drama with a road trip to the funeral. You’ve probably seen in the ads suggesting this is a “Turner and Hooch” comedy. It is not a Tom Hanks comedy, nor a Tom Hanks tragedy.
It’s rated PG-13 for “language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material,” and it is not for kids. Some of the comedy doesn’t work, and it’s more tears than laughs.
Still, it’s good. Kristen Page-Kirby of The Washington Post describes it as “a sensitive, engaging, realistic look at what happens when a soldier’s toughest battle starts when they come home.”
That seems especially true for Lulu. I recently interviewed Staff Sgt. Julian McDonald, retired U.S. Army Ranger and former Multi-Purpose Canine (MPC) handler who now cares for Layka, his MPC in Afghanistan.
Layka lost her right front leg to four rounds from an AK-47, and has since graced the June 2014 cover of National Geographic magazine with Staff Sgt. McDonald’s Purple Heart ribbon on her collar.
His previous MPC was Benno, who died from enemy fire. The movie features a mural of “Into the Breach,” a painting dedicated to all Rangers, which also features Benno.
“Dog” gave me more insight into the interplay of handlers with their MPCs as well as how invisible injuries manifest. Page-Kirby said Lulu helps us to understand this.
“A highly trained combat veteran with rage issues and night terrors is scary, and it’s easy to look away,” Page-Kirby writes. “A dog? It’s a little harder to turn away from Lulu’s big brown eyes, and easier to see that underneath her muzzle is a desperately sad, scared creature who is worth the effort it takes to save.”
In different words, Staff Sgt. McDonald told me how veteran animals need care just like human veterans. They have earned it, he said, with sacrifices that would induct any human soldier into the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Lulu also helps Riggs. Throughout the film, people tell Riggs to get help, or just talk to someone, and throughout the film, he does, to Lulu. This seems to help her, too.
As one of Riggs’ fellow Rangers says, “We train to put the whole world on our back, but the hardest thing to do is knock on a friend’s door.”
Do that, and remember those who couldn’t come back.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer at the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com