Did you know nine out of 10 people will experience a natural disaster in their lifetime? Natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes can have a deep psychological impact on both children and adults; one might even develop mental health concerns such as anxiety or depression. The psychological trauma that can occur when we experience a traumatic event can have anything from a mild and brief impact to a more severe long-term impact. Some may, for example, develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The origin of the word ‘trauma’ is the Greek word for ‘wound’ so it makes sense to first think of trauma as physical injury to the body, like cuts or broken bones. But the trauma that I reference in these monthly columns always refers to psychological trauma and the negative effects psychological trauma can have on an individual’s health and functioning.

