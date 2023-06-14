Did you know nine out of 10 people will experience a natural disaster in their lifetime? Natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes can have a deep psychological impact on both children and adults; one might even develop mental health concerns such as anxiety or depression. The psychological trauma that can occur when we experience a traumatic event can have anything from a mild and brief impact to a more severe long-term impact. Some may, for example, develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The origin of the word ‘trauma’ is the Greek word for ‘wound’ so it makes sense to first think of trauma as physical injury to the body, like cuts or broken bones. But the trauma that I reference in these monthly columns always refers to psychological trauma and the negative effects psychological trauma can have on an individual’s health and functioning.
Trauma is not a new concept, but it did take some time for society to figure out exactly what to call the “soldier’s heart” during the American Civil War, the “shell shock” during World War I, and “battle fatigue” during World War II. It was not until 1980, after the Korean and Vietnam Wars, that the diagnosis of PTSD was established.
Now, trauma and different trauma-related diagnoses like PTSD do not all come from traumatizing military experiences. Trauma can happen to anyone, to people from all walks of life, no matter their race, gender, age or income level. It is the result from an event, series of events, or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being as defined by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
So, when someone says they have trauma from a specific event in their life, such as a hurricane, they probably do. It is important to keep in mind that we all react and have different resiliencies and support systems that we lean on in difficult situations. An event that is traumatizing to you might not be traumatizing to someone else, and that what is traumatizing to someone else might not be traumatizing to you.
There are many different events and situations that can cause trauma, such as an accident, abuse, family violence, divorce, war, natural disasters, burglary, assault, serious injury, hunger, political violence, hospitalization, bullying, childbirth, life threatening illnesses, and much more. Even positive events can be traumatizing because even positive events can be stressful, such as getting married or winning the lottery.
One of the things the Champion for Children Hope for Highlands community initiative is doing, as part of building a trauma-informed community, is to spread the awareness of trauma. At times I overhear people in our community disrespect individuals that have trauma experiences, minimizing or even dismissing their experiences and how the trauma affects the person. This ignorance usually comes from simply not understanding what trauma is and that it affects us all differently.
Take this opportunity to learn more about trauma. The more people in our community who become aware of and understand trauma, the more we can bring hope and healing to those affected and help prevent trauma experiences that cause adverse effects. Let’s help heal, not hurt more.
Madeleine “Anna” Leonhardt is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.