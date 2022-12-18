“Good morning, Mr. Dunn-Rankin, you had an opinion piece titled ‘Should we just say no to immigrants?’ with an immigrant giving her opinion on it. I am also an immigrant and wanted to give a differing opinion.

“I love America and especially Florida and all she stands for and provides, but I love Cuba much more. Recently things have gotten very very bad there, even worse than the Special Period of the nineties, and much of my family and others are immigrating to Florida now.

