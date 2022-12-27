In the ‘60s, Readers Digest magazine had a regular segment called “My Most Unforgettable Character.” Do you remember it? I have always wondered what makes people ‘tick’? Why do they do what they do? I read these articles avidly looking for clues. Many times, I was thinking, “Were I writing for that magazine, I would have written about Bob Henry.”
Even well into old age, Bob Henry was a force to be reckoned with. A tough-talking, self-made, man’s man proud of his Irish heritage, the kind of guy you would expect to have sired a bunch of tough, pugnacious sons just like himself. Instead, he had two daughters who both described him as a ‘handful.’ I suspect Bob described them the same way. What is that expression? The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree?
Bob could usually be found in the living room in his ancient recliner, barefoot and shirtless, practically covered from neck to ankles with newspapers, filleting and devouring each one. There would be a blizzard of tented newspapers, piles of pages all around him sliding onto the carpet. As teenagers, Betty and I would try to slip by him and retreat behind her closed bedroom door to avoid being drawn into a lengthy dissertation about one thing or another neither of us knew or cared anything about. He was like a dog with a bone on what seemed like every subject under the sun. Even when we finally escaped him, we could hear him out there in the living room shouting his opinion at the television or about some ‘knucklehead’ he would quote from the paper.
His profanity was ‘colorful’, even stunningly inventive, hilarious to us. Sometimes, trying to hide in her bedroom, we rolled around on Betty’s bed convulsing with laughter and “shushing” each other for fear he would hear us. When he did, he would shout, “You two just wait. Some day, some day ... you’ll remember I tried to tell you ...”
I was fascinated. Betty was mortified. As soon as we entered the house, there he was holding court in the usually empty living room, talking back to the nightly news on the TV. She would try to hurry me past him before he really ‘got going.’
Bob took no prisoners but you always knew where you stood with him. If he decided you were worth his time, Bob would, in great detail, share his opinion on ‘everything’, hoping to impart some wisdom. He was fun to listen to even when he was trying to be stern and the voice of reason, and could he ever shout and swear with the best of them. I wondered why Betty was so wary of him since I considered him endlessly entertaining until the day he suddenly stood up to make a point and I saw he was wearing nothing but his briefs. I started to giggle and Betty said, “Well, at least this time he’s wearing underwear ... “
Bob mellowed only a little in retirement. He and Betty would get together almost every Sunday for brunch. Each time, Bob would complain about how Betty started her car. In his opinion, this could damage the engine. The whole day would go downhill from there. When she complained to me, I joked that she would have to ‘retrain her father.’ I suggested that each time he voiced his complaint about her driving, she looked him right in the eye and would say very slowly, “Father, we’ve had this discussion ... before”, say nothing else, not a single word otherwise, and keep driving.
Betty tried it. Bob kept complaining for a few more weeks and she bit her tongue and replied just as I suggested. Just that single sentence with the emphasis on the word ‘before,’ accompanied by a silent, direct stare in his direction. It must have almost killed her to keep her mouth shut. After all, Betty was her father’s daughter. Finally, one Sunday when he started up again, about five words into his usual tirade, he ‘caught’ himself. Bob turned to his equally strong-willed daughter and said, “Hey, we’ve had this discussion ... before.” They both laughed long and hard. It took a few more Sundays but, eventually, Bob would stop himself when he started in on her again and they would both nod and smile. Betty had retrained her father.