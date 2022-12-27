In the ‘60s, Readers Digest magazine had a regular segment called “My Most Unforgettable Character.” Do you remember it? I have always wondered what makes people ‘tick’? Why do they do what they do? I read these articles avidly looking for clues. Many times, I was thinking, “Were I writing for that magazine, I would have written about Bob Henry.”

Even well into old age, Bob Henry was a force to be reckoned with. A tough-talking, self-made, man’s man proud of his Irish heritage, the kind of guy you would expect to have sired a bunch of tough, pugnacious sons just like himself. Instead, he had two daughters who both described him as a ‘handful.’ I suspect Bob described them the same way. What is that expression? The acorn doesn’t fall far from the tree?

