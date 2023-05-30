As a teenager in 1959, I obtained a job returning Hertz rental cars to their home locations. On my first trip to New York City, I found a man lying down on a sidewalk. He was alive, sleeping and did not want my help. I am certain my home town of Greensboro had homeless people, but this was the first time I had encountered someone sleeping on the streets.

None of my experiences in the U.S. resembled my years working to improve squatter areas around the world. I could not allow myself to respond to a starving, suffering individual in a sea of humans in a dangerous situation. As a professional, I had to train myself to look the other way and focus on the root causes of their wretched situation.

