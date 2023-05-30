As a teenager in 1959, I obtained a job returning Hertz rental cars to their home locations. On my first trip to New York City, I found a man lying down on a sidewalk. He was alive, sleeping and did not want my help. I am certain my home town of Greensboro had homeless people, but this was the first time I had encountered someone sleeping on the streets.
None of my experiences in the U.S. resembled my years working to improve squatter areas around the world. I could not allow myself to respond to a starving, suffering individual in a sea of humans in a dangerous situation. As a professional, I had to train myself to look the other way and focus on the root causes of their wretched situation.
I tried, but I never perfected this skill. For example, I recall having dinner with some Filipino officials in a nice restaurant on the island of Negros. Our table was next to a large glass window where some impoverished-looking children stood quietly watching us eat a meal that probably cost more than their family’s monthly household income. My hosts were not paying attention. I could not enjoy my meal. It was not my first time failing to look the other way.
In Highlands County, you will not see a group of hungry people looking in your Red Lobster window; however, that does not mean that we do not have poor and homeless residents. With poverty out of sight, it does indeed become out of mind and requires extra empathy on our part. An article in this paper revealed that the Highlands school system has 446 homeless school children in 2023.
We can also look the other way for entire nations. Haiti (the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere), Honduras and others countries have people at our borders. To restore order and try again to develop proper governance in Haiti, we need to join with other developed nations and the UN to disarm the gangs that became stronger after the assassination of their president. This time, we need to create employment opportunities. I would like to see them produce the world’s baseballs as they once did.
When I supervised an affordable housing project in Honduras, I found the Central American country to be poor, but safe and moving in the right direction. During the Obama and Trump administrations, we gave (indirectly) Honduras more guns than development assistance. Now we wonder why Hondurans want to escape to the U.S.
Given the resources available to the Biden administration and the “just say no” strategy of some House Republicans, it is easy to understand why Haiti and Honduras are low priorities. Biden has many excuses: the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, China’s threats against Taiwan, Iraq’s progress on nuclear weapons following Trump’s moronic withdrawal from our agreement and North Korea’s long-range nuclear weapons. The border crisis was assigned to Vice President Harris. She made a few trips and wisely (for her career) retreated to Washington.
The problem for Biden is that looking away from poverty closer to home could elect a man who thinks the solution is more walls rather than holistic approaches.
Jim Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.