hIDDEN TREASURES

When you can, take a leisurely drive down a dirt road, and discover for yourself the hidden treasures all around.

 LADONNA RODRIGUEZ/CORRESPONDENT

As one who thought living in town was the only place to live, it came as a peculiar drive when I first began the daily trek down the country dirt road to home. This road, like many other roads of dirt, is complete with the “washboard” of hardened clay that forces one to drive a bit slower, the random soft spot of sand to be avoided, lest you become stuck, the myriad assortment of wildlife crossing the same road, and a gathering of neighbors using the road as a meeting place to catch up on the day’s news. You see, there is a quiet peacefulness when driving home on a dirt road, if you allow and embrace it. It stills the mind, gives the freedom to let one’s thoughts wander, to take in all that is beautiful in nature, to appreciate the splendor of God’s creations. By the time you close the gate behind you, most of the day’s troubles are locked outside.

It was not always so for me. Although I had lived in the Highlands Hammock State Park for a brief period when my father was a park ranger, enough time had passed by living in the city to partially replace that which abounds in nature with all that “town” offers. I had also lived facing Lake Jackson and thought life could get no better: views of the lake, brisk walks along the shore, minutes to all the conveniences. Are there benefits to “town” life? Of course there are, and you are probably enjoying those now, so I won’t explore them further here.

