As one who thought living in town was the only place to live, it came as a peculiar drive when I first began the daily trek down the country dirt road to home. This road, like many other roads of dirt, is complete with the “washboard” of hardened clay that forces one to drive a bit slower, the random soft spot of sand to be avoided, lest you become stuck, the myriad assortment of wildlife crossing the same road, and a gathering of neighbors using the road as a meeting place to catch up on the day’s news. You see, there is a quiet peacefulness when driving home on a dirt road, if you allow and embrace it. It stills the mind, gives the freedom to let one’s thoughts wander, to take in all that is beautiful in nature, to appreciate the splendor of God’s creations. By the time you close the gate behind you, most of the day’s troubles are locked outside.
It was not always so for me. Although I had lived in the Highlands Hammock State Park for a brief period when my father was a park ranger, enough time had passed by living in the city to partially replace that which abounds in nature with all that “town” offers. I had also lived facing Lake Jackson and thought life could get no better: views of the lake, brisk walks along the shore, minutes to all the conveniences. Are there benefits to “town” life? Of course there are, and you are probably enjoying those now, so I won’t explore them further here.
When life brought me to the woods, I first rebelled: My lake! My town! My, my, my. I believe that my own “Oliver” whisked “Lisa” (me) to “Green Acres”, into a place full of farm and wild animals, where neighbors have vegetable gardens, and chickens run loose on the road, where kids with skinned knees and dirty faces expertly maneuver their motorized four-wheelers instead of bicycles, where the internet service is hit or miss, where delivery couriers leave packages outside of gates because they have no other option, and the mail is found in a collective of boxes at the road’s entrance.
Over time, I came to appreciate to cherish and protect, with the importance of a guarded secret, this little haven, far enough from town to be private, but close enough to drive to when necessary, although I find less and less “necessary” since retiring. When you can, take a leisurely drive down a dirt road, and discover for yourself the hidden treasures all around. Absorb the stillness, the lack of traffic. Where else could one stop for a covey of quail, mama leading the littles all in a row? Can you pull off to the side of the road to feed a handful of grass to a friendly cow or horse?
At night, the crisp, clear sky is glowing with stars, multitudes of stars not visible under the lights of “town”, and the quiet, aah yes, the quiet is enviable, few cars, not many neighbors, and the ones who are there enjoy the peace and quiet as well. What one will hear is the occasional neighing of a distant horse, myriads of birds happily chirping, an over-abundance of squirrels squeaking out their warning barks. At dawn and dusk, you may catch a glimpse of a family of deer, making their way to the day’s food source. It is not uncommon to see and hear turkeys, raccoons, guineas, and even bears, but less often, coyotes and Florida panthers.
What will not be heard is the blaring of car horns because you are driving too fast, too slow, or too who-knows-what. You’ll not hear the music that vibrates your chest because of the bass amplification. Rarely will you hear an ambulance, police or fire siren, and if you do, you’ll probably know who they’re coming to help.
What I’m trying to say is that before our community gets so large, and it is definitely growing at an uncomfortably rapid pace, to seek out that which brings you happiness. If it’s found among the hustle and bustle, then embrace that, but if your soul needs to rest, to breathe, to reconnect in a more pastoral manner, then perhaps a less-traveled dirt road is calling you. When you get lost in the country, you can find yourself, and the way to the woods is best found on a long, dirt road.
“Country road … take me home … to the place … I belong”. John Denver