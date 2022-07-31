Sometimes when I listen to politicians tell us how bad it is in America I just want to scream. Donald Trump said the American Dream was dead and to vote for him because we could make America great again. Nonsense.
Bernie Sanders said the American Dream was a nightmare and the American standard of living has fallen. Nonsense.
Unfortunately, when politicians repeat the lie of America’s decline long enough, a hundred million people will believe it. The American Dream is neither a nightmare (Sanders) nor dead (Trump). The American Dream is alive and well. There has never been a better time to be alive in America.
Consider these statistics from Full Stack Economics.
Almost everything that we could buy at a Home Depot is cheaper than it was 30 years ago. Adjusted for inflation, it takes 94% less hours of work to buy a color TV, 72% less hours to buy a stroller, 63% less hours to buy a hammer and 53% less hours of labor to buy a car battery.
Cars are better and cheaper than 30 years ago. It takes 10% fewer hours of labor to buy a Honda Accord and 25% fewer hours to buy a Ford Explorer than 30 years ago.
America’s fruit consumption and availability of affordable fruit has never been better. Because of that we now eat eight times the blueberries as six years ago and twice the number of cherries and strawberries.
Our consumption of and availability of affordable vegetables has never been better. We eat more avocados, bell peppers, carrots, asparagus and broccoli than we did 30 years ago. Potato consumption is down.
Our highways are safer than 30 years ago. Thirty years ago, we had 3.35 deaths per 100 million miles driven. Now we are down to 1.33.
Sixty years ago, Americans spent 28% of their income on food and clothing. Today it is just 11%.
Poor people are doing much better. All we seem to hear is the rich are getting richer. True. Yet from 1990 to today both the bottom 20% and top 20% are up over 50% in income after taxes, adjusted for inflation, once all transfer payments to poor people are included.
Forty years ago, only 23% of us had central air conditioning in our homes. Today it’s over 66%. Forty years ago, just 37% of us had a dishwasher in the house. Now it is 73%.
For those aged 50-69, your risk of dying from a heart attack has dropped 47% in the last 40 years. Aged 70 and older, it has dropped 33%.
Cancer is scary. But over the last 30 years, your odds of dying from cancer are down 19%.
Fifty years ago, just 13% of women over the age 25 had a college degree. Now that number is 46%.
In 1975, the average father spent just 2.5 hours a week with their children. Today that number is 7.2 hours per week.
You are blessed, I am blessed, we are all blessed to be alive right now in this great country of America. Our country is not perfect, but there has never been a better time to be alive or a better place to be alive than right now in this great country.
Am I the only one sick and tired of politicians telling us how bad we have it?
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .