Term limits are no foreign concept to the large majority of voters in the United States. As a matter of fact, they are one of the few issues that voters of both parties can agree on.
In recent years, we have seen some members in Congress reach over 30 years in service. Currently, the longest serving member of Congress is Representative Don Young of Alaska, who has served for 48 years now.
As easily as we can tend to agree upon instituting term limits, the line is not as defined as it may seem. When it comes to term limits, there are just as many drawbacks as there are benefits.
One of the biggest arguments for term limits is that career politicians grow to be out-of-touch with the needs of the people. For example, members of Congress who have served since the ‘80s or ‘90s will have a much different perspective of what an average citizen’s life looks like.
In addition, the prestige and honor that comes with serving in federally-elected positions will not be as prevalent for the longer-lasting members of Congress. Yet, the time that these members spend means more experience inside the legislative branch.
With more experience comes more connections, more interactions amongst members, and more opportunities to garner support for legislation.
I remember very well this video from VICE News in which departing members of Congress were asked questions and the issue of term limits arose. One of them, former Representative Frank Lobiondo of New Jersey, had promised to only stay six terms and campaigned heavily for term limits. Instead, he served 12 terms. When asked about it, he stated, “When you’re running, you have no idea of what you might be able to do for the district and how all of it unfolds and how you get a result.”
In addition, the concept of term limits assumes that every member of Congress is ineffectual, out-of-touch, and simply outdated. For the members who have served over three decades, this may be the case. However, there are still a decent amount of members who have served with distinction and have very much earned their place in our legislative bodies.
With term limits, you would not just remove the stagnant members of Congress, but those who have earned their position through service for their district. The members who have actually spent 10 years working for their district would be removed on the basis of term limits, not on popular support. That then brings up the issue of popular support and what term limits would mean for it. Term limits would mean that all members who reach a certain threshold would be ousted automatically, regardless of their popularity. As a result, the popular support and its importance would inadvertently be diminished.
Sure, term limits will remain a reform that the people will constantly demand. Just as it is with everything in life, there will always be drawbacks, even for the best of ideas. As for now, the nation will have to survive without term limits and accept both the good and the bad of Congress.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.