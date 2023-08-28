Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers early then increasing winds with thundershowers later in the day. High near 90F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Windy with showers and thundershowers likely. Low around 80F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.