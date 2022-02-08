Besides Christmas, my favorite time of the year to be a Highlands County resident is during the Highlands County Fair. This county is normally a calm and quiet place to live in, but the fair brings so much energy to the area for every resident. The downtown area floods with cars and people heading to the fairgrounds. Just seeing the fair rides being set up and the influx of food stands to the fairgrounds is one of the most exciting things to see as a teenager.
From the Sebring High School campus, we were able to see as the rides began coming to the fairgrounds and began rising above every other structure in the county. The fair becomes the most popular topic amongst students and we anxiously wait for fair week to come around. We make plans weeks in advance and countdown the time until the fair opens up.
In such a small county, I love seeing how the fair becomes a central part of the community. In larger communities, the fair is just an extra amenity for residents. In our country, it becomes central to the community. You can run into everyone and anyone looking to have a great afternoon with their families and friends.
The fair rides and games are such a great place for our younger population to have a great afternoon with their friends. Ever since I was a kid, I remember the conversations I had with my friends where we discussed all of the rides we hoped would come back.
Even outside of the rides, the fair means so much to our community. Kids spend numerous months taking care of their animals to show them at the livestock competition and then auction them off. We see our Miss Highlands County and other royalty being crowned during our pageants, titles that are highly valued in our county.
The fair also gives organizations the opportunity to expand their presence in the community. For example, the Strawberry Shack next to the main entrance of the fairgrounds helps support Project Graduation of Sebring High School. It is a great place to get food at the fair while supporting our local graduating class.
Quite frankly, I will deeply miss the Highlands County Fair when I leave for college. Everyone involved, from the Highlands County Fair Association to every volunteer, does such a great job in organizing this enormous event for Highlands County residents. To the best of my memory, I do not remember once having a bad experience at the event. On the contrary, there have been nothing but great experiences with my parents and with my friends. I can tell so many great stories of me and my friends enjoying the fair rides and stuffing our mouths with the greasy fair food. In such a quiet area, the fair is great, innocent fun for nearly every resident. I truly hope that the fair continues to be a staple in this community and that it never loses value amongst our residents.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.