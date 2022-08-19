I have been fortunate to be able to enjoy many adventures and challenging experiences in my 73 years on this spinning orb in space. The wanderlust and seeking new things to do provided me the opportunity to do most everything I ever wanted to do. What has had made it special is I didn’t do it alone; my wife Becky was there being a part of it.
I see the same partnership in our EAA Chapter, as the spouses of our members are involved in many ways making their contributions in their own way. Becky has often said I “dragged” her into things, and some of it might be true from time to time, but I know her well enough to know if she didn’t want to be a part of something, she would let me know.
Those of us who are fortunate to have a partner to share in our adventures are blessed. Becky and I are retired in a time of our lives where we can choose what and when to do things. At least she is, as I am busy by choice with the high school aviation program. Families who are not at the retirement stage of their lives can find it challenging to do anything more than finding a way through the daily routines, especially with young children.
When I see these families become part of our EAA Chapter 1240 activities, I see the partnership of all the family members enjoying a common activity, and that is magic. It is the same with any activity that the family enjoys doing together such as baseball and soccer leagues, boating, shooting clays, or any other common interest. The point is there is collaboration, and everyone involved finding a way to a be part of it.
As rewarding and satisfying doing things together can be, there is a need to do an evaluation of everyone involved to see what the interest and energy level is. I have been guilty of charging ahead full speed from one thing to another, causing Becky to be frustrated trying to stay involved or not sharing the same level of interest that I have. I have learned to ask more questions and listen more; it is a work in progress. I have also learned to appreciate her interests and be a participant in those or at the very least appreciate those. I have learned more in the past two years about raising butterflies and milkweed plants and training of an Aussie puppy than I ever expected.
The point of this article is not a public confessional for me, but the need to acknowledge that most of the things we do in life require the help and support of others. It is important to take the time and make the effort to let those who help know how much they are valued. I will be able to take a short cut in sharing my appreciation with this article since Becky my editor-in-chief and reviews everything I write. It is something we do together and often we will be experiencing or seeing something, and she would say that might make a good article.
Last Saturday at our monthly pancake breakfast was another example of many folks coming together to support our EAA Chapter 1240 and the youth programs. Our normal contingent of EAA volunteers was a bit light since many of our regulars were out of town, but others stepped up and in to get things done, especially some of our youth aviation/engineering students. We flew over 20 youth as Young Eagles. I flew Ryan and Morgan from a family that got up at 4 a.m. and drove from Miami to take a flight. It was a very successful day and an example of community volunteers making it all work smoothly. Thank you!
So, to all who are reading this, take the time to say thanks to your partner or others in your life that have been a part of what you enjoy doing. Even the Lone Ranger had his Tonto.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.