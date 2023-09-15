Over the years, my column has informed, educated and entertained our readers. I hope each week I share something meaningful. Today will begin the first of a four-part series about what our students are learning in our Aviation and Engineering program.
There are four main factors that impact any aircraft, and these four factors will determine how the aircraft performs. The four factors are the four forces of flight: lift, weight, thrust, and drag.
The wing of an aircraft, or the rotor blades of a vertical lift aircraft (helicopter or drone) is the start of how an aircraft gets into the air. In simple terms, air going over the top surface of the wing compared to the bottom surface, creates a low pressure that sucks the wing up, creating lift. Different wing designs and cross-section profiles will create different efficiencies of lift. Many aircraft wings have flaps that are located at the back edge of the wing and can be extended to create a larger wing curvature and generate more lift. Flaps are usually extended at slower airspeeds during landing. This way the aircraft can land slower and still maintain lift.
There is a great deal of science that goes into a wing to make it as efficient as possible for the design or function of the aircraft. Form and function have a much to do with different types of aircraft. For example, the other day in a long line of traffic on US 27, my white 3/4-ton Suburban was next to a new white Corvette. Both vehicles were made by General Motors, had four wheels, a steering wheel, an engine, lights, and windshield wipers, but their form and function were dramatically different. The same concept applies to aircraft. My 1956 Cessna 172 and a Boeing 747 are both airplanes that have many of the same components but are dramatically different in design and function.
The opposite of lift is weight, or gravity. The heavier the aircraft, the more lift will be needed to get into the air. Early in aircraft development, many aircraft were fabric covered instead of metal to save weight. Also in the early years, aircraft engines were not as powerful as modern engines and were very heavy. Every airplane that is certified has a listed maximum gross weight and what is identified as a useful load. That means how much weight beyond the actual weight of the aircraft can be put into the aircraft, to have a reasonable chance of getting off the ground and staying there. The useful load is determined by what the aircraft can lift at sea level on a 59-degree day. 59 degrees is “standard temperature” (ST), and ST days here in Florida are few and far between.
At 59 degrees at sea level the air has a certain thickness. The higher you go in elevation the thinner the air. The hotter the day gets, the air molecules are more spread apart, and there is thinner air. The thinner the air, the less efficient the lift, and on a hot day at a higher airport elevation, you may not be able to lift the certified usable load listed in the aircraft user manual. Don’t worry, there are charts and systems in place for a pilot to calculate the adjustments needed for the non-standard temperature and increased elevation. A pilot may have to wait until an early morning flight when the air is cooler (thicker) or decide to carry less weight such as fuel, baggage, or passengers. Another option is to just not fly.
Thrust and drag are the other two factors that fight each other. The engine develops the thrust by the propeller or jet turbine engine which moves the aircraft forward at a speed that creates airflow over the wings creating lift. More power creates more speed and more lift. Aircraft are designed to be smooth surfaces and “aero-dynamic”. The reason is to reduce drag, or resistance of the aircraft moving through the air. Go back and visualize the Corvette and the Suburban. The Corvette is designed to go through the air much better than the Suburban, but each is designed for a different purpose. Creating the most thrust with a powerplant that weighs the least is in constant conflict with drag of the airframe. The final design of an aircraft will be a balance of all four factors to produce the most efficient aircraft for a certain design and purpose. Some designs over the years have been better than others. My 1956 Cessna 172 has proven to be a design that has stood the test of time. It has a design that blends all the four forces of flight to develop an aircraft that does everything a general aircraft needs to do very well. I could buy a bigger, faster airplane, but it would cost more to maintain and operate. I had a smaller airplane, but I could not fly with anyone but me and a child and it was not a comfortable plane for long cross-country flights. Again, it comes down to form and function and how any aircraft handles the four forces of flight.
The next article, number two in the series, will explore “instruments” and all the systems that are connected to the control panel of the aircraft. These systems help the pilot monitor how well things are going with the aircraft, where the aircraft is headed, and the controls to adjust the systems.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.