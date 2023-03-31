No, we are not talking about the big four car makers – Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, and Toyota. The big four is something any new pilot needs to learn – the four forces of flight. They are Lift, Weight, Thrust and Drag. A student pilot learns about each force, the effect it has on the aircraft, and how to manage it.
In the flying environment, not understanding the four forces of flight and how to manage them can lead to a very bad day. Lift is the force that will overcome the force of weight, or gravity. Wings produce lift by their design and shape. Wings come in many shapes and sizes depending on the design of the aircraft. A glider has long thin wings while a military fighter will have shorter, swept-shaped wings. Different aircraft have different purposes, and their wings will be different.
To create lift efficiently, the airflow over the wing needs to be smooth and consistent. I learned early on flying in Wisconsin in winter that if I had any frost, snow, or ice on my wings, I ran the risk of not generating enough lift to take off. It does not take much for frost to disrupt the airflow over the wing. My current aircraft has specially designed tabs on the leading edge of the wing that create little vortices of air going over the wing. These wing tip vortices keep the airflow attached to the wing in higher angles of attack and at lower air speeds so I can fly slower on landing, take off in shorter distances, and have the aircraft perform better. It is all about how the airflow is managed.
Lift is fighting against is gravity or weight. In the flying environment, reducing weight is everything. Aircraft are constructed with the lightest and strongest materials. Every aircraft has a manual that identifies the weight limits of the aircraft that need to be managed for it to be able to take off on a hot day when the air is less dense, and aircraft performance is less than the standard certification level. The airplane was certified at sea level at 59 degrees F. What we call standard temperature days are not that common, especially here in Florida, so a pilot needs to adjust how much weight a plane will have on board on a hot day. The amount of fuel carried and/or the number of passengers and luggage all have to be accounted for to be sure the aircraft is within safe operating limits. There is no negotiating with gravity, it will win every time.
The third force is thrust. The propeller or jet engine provides the thrust to move the aircraft through the air. It has been said if you provide enough thrust, you could make a brick fly. Maybe that is true, but it goes back to the weight issue. You want the lightest engine that will provide the most power on the aircraft. The “power to weight ratio” is a key factor in the design of any aircraft. A student pilot will learn how to manage the power during different aspects of flight from takeoff to landing. There will be adjustments to the power or throttle depending on what the pilot is doing. Landing is something to be practiced, as the power must be reduced in a smooth and consistent manner to have a controlled descent and smooth landing.
The fourth force is drag, which thrust is trying to overcome. There are different types of drag, and to keep it simple think about when you lower the car window and put your arm outside while at speed, the wind hitting your arm is an example of drag. Anything that gets in the way of the smooth flow of air over any part of the aircraft will cause drag and will require more thrust to overcome the drag. Landing gear, flaps, and the angle of the aircraft flying can cause drag. Aircraft designers are always trying to find the most smooth or clean fuselage design to reduce drag. Look at car design and shapes over the years and you will see the shapes to reduce drag.
So, there you have a primer on the four forces of flight any pilot will understand and be able to manage.
If you were to take the four forces of flight and make a comparison to the those forces in everyday lives, it is something to think about. I used to present a workshop titled “Let’s check the Altitude of your Attitude”. Lift is how you approach life. Is your glass half full or empty? I’m a half full guy. Are the challenges and issues of life weighing you down? What can you do about it? Jettison some of the weight. Avoid the negative people and ignore the petty controversies. You can make a choice on how much weight you want to carry around. Your personal energy is the thrust you have going through your life. Eating well, getting enough sleep, and taking care of yourself will help keep the energy levels high. Drag in life is those things in life that you let hang around and slow you down. Is there something that you can let go of, stop doing, or give to someone else?
Like the pilot in the left seat of the aircraft, they are managing the four forces of flight to have a safe and smooth flight. You are the pilot in your life, and managing the four forces will provide a smooth flight in life or not. It is all about the choices you make and the actions you take. Many happy landings to you all.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.