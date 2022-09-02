As I walked in the house last Saturday afternoon, Becky asked me, “How was it?”
I shared that in all the 50-plus years of teaching and interacting with youth and young adults, it was the most significant, impactful, important and critical workshop I have ever been to. There are not adequate adjectives to describe the workshop. It was the “Parent Workshop” hosted by Grace Bible Church.
GBC was the host and the venue that brought community partners involved with our youth to explore the impact of social media on our children. I thought I knew some of it, but I was still impacted by the depth and breadth of all that our youth are exposed to with free and unfettered access to the social media world.
It was disturbing and painful to begin to understand what our kids can access and what the research has shown to be the impacts of that access. The iPhone that was once our easy way to connect to our kids has now become the vehicle for them to connect with much more than us. It is a portal to all we would like to protect them from.
We were warned about the graphic and disturbing images and content that would be shown. It was not designed as a shock value, but to share the actual content our kids are accessing. The apps and links that our kids are using were shared. We were given a detailed picture of what is out there vying for the attention of our kids. Our kids have grown up in the instant digital world; they are known as “screeners”. Our children are in front of a screen for hours on end, some of the time for good things, but unfortunately, much of their time is spent viewing things that we want to protect them from.
After the dose of reality of what is out there, time was spent on ways we can deal with the digital world and filter the impact on our children. Another area that was highlighted was what is driving our youth to those sites and messages? Recent times with the isolation of COVID, remote learning away from their friends, and general isolation, have had a significant impact on our youth. In addition, our children are pressured to project a certain image.
Just think about the recent back-to-school ads on television where certain clothes and attitudes are projected or sold to our children. If you don’t have what is shown, you are not cool. If they feel they don’t measure up, they can feel alone and sometimes isolated. They seek communities where they feel accepted and empowered. Unfortunately, many of these communities are virtual places online.
This hit home for me as over the years I have discovered the most effective way to get through to my students is to listen. I build a relationship with my students so they understand I am an adult who will listen, not judge, and be willing to hear their concerns and questions. It does not happen overnight, and I am not talking about being a friend, but an adult who demonstrates respect and caring for the student by what I say and do. I am fortunate to have a job that places me in the lives of children where I can help guide and develop their potential. The Lord has placed me in the exact place I need to be.
Three was a panel of community members present who interact with youth in many different venues sharing their insights. A common theme was to build a relationship based on listening and trust, and from there many positive things can develop. We were shown techniques and resources to help protect our youth from the dark side of social media. Put the iPhones and access to the social media aside and do things together as a family without logging in and being connected. Take the ear buds out and listen to each other.
It has been said many times, and was reinforced in the workshop, that it takes a community to raise a child. As parents we are not alone, and there are many resources that can work together to help raise our children. What also brought it out, is that it must start at home. Parents, guardians, and those who have the primary responsibility for the child are the most effective developers/teachers of the child, and in today’s world a child’s home life can often be less than positive. Life is hard for parents in our times, and many do the best they can. What is important to know, it that there are community resources and individuals willing to help. It is not a solo battle.
We are in a battle for the wellbeing of our children’s minds and future. The things we are up against are powerful and subtle. It could be easy to blame one thing or faction for the situation but pointing fingers and blame does not solve the problem. We have seen too much of that in recent times as it is easier to pick a side and blame the other side for our troubles. What we need to acknowledge is that we are all in this together and together we can make things better.
I hope this workshop and its message can be shared again in our community. It is important and I would like to thank all those who took the initiative to put the workshop together. As a teacher, grandparent, and person charged with helping develop options and opportunities for our youth, it was one of the most significant workshops I have ever attended.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.