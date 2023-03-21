Teachers everywhere remember that one kid (me for example) who could be depended upon to ask question after question. I didn’t even know I was being annoying and disruptive – I just wanted more information about absolutely everything. Teachers pointed me to the place where I might find all the answers – the school library.
Since 2014, I have been steward of the first Little Free Library in Spring Lake. Now we have three, one an actual repurposed dinghy, which holds almost 200 books. Generous neighbors keep each LFL bursting with donations. The ‘overflow’ now fills half of my two-car garage — 1,400 donated books on floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall industrial-strength book shelves. They are mended if necessary, wiped down with alcohol and sent back out to educate and entertain. Good for recycling and saving trees as well.
The LFLs have made us more neighborly. People who have barely waved hello to each other for years meet up with each other walking off dinner by visiting the LFL. They become reacquainted, sharing recipes, favorite books and authors.
It has a small-town feeling again here where neighbor ‘does’ for neighbor like they used to. The lady next door collects your mail and waters your plants while you are on vacation. Her husband rolls your garbage can back up your driveway if it is still at the street when he gets home from work because he knows your ‘bad’ knee must be acting up again else you would have already done it. Somebody feeds your cats while you go north for a funeral and puts a tasty casserole in your refrigerator along with some cold beer on the night you return too exhausted to cook. Just those thoughtful little things good neighbors always did for each other in days gone by and now do again.
A young man built the first LFL schoolhouse in his yard to honor his mother, a teacher, and they are now in almost every country in the world. Google it to learn more. There are almost no rules for stewarding, donating, or borrowing books. Stewards do whatever works for them. People who take books need not donate or even return a book they can’t bear to part with. We only ask that you do not sell them. If houseguests have not finished a book, invite them to take it home and put it in a LFL there. Often I find books from other states in our LFLs.. They are, after all, a gift freely offered ... a present to the world.
In little towns everywhere, merchants roll a wagon full of books out onto the sidewalk every morning with an open invitation to ‘Take a book.’ Why don’t we try that here? I’d love to see them all around the Circle and along every spoke.