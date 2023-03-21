Teachers everywhere remember that one kid (me for example) who could be depended upon to ask question after question. I didn’t even know I was being annoying and disruptive – I just wanted more information about absolutely everything. Teachers pointed me to the place where I might find all the answers – the school library.

Since 2014, I have been steward of the first Little Free Library in Spring Lake. Now we have three, one an actual repurposed dinghy, which holds almost 200 books. Generous neighbors keep each LFL bursting with donations. The ‘overflow’ now fills half of my two-car garage — 1,400 donated books on floor-to-ceiling, wall-to-wall industrial-strength book shelves. They are mended if necessary, wiped down with alcohol and sent back out to educate and entertain. Good for recycling and saving trees as well.

