I had never seen one up close, or worked with one before I became involved with our high school aviation program. I knew they existed, and I have seen pictures of them being used during the fast-paced building of aircraft used in World War II. Little did I know how the mighty cleco would impact my career. It has proven to be one of the most effective teaching tools I have ever used.
When you examine the engineering and design, they are quite amazing and effective for what they are designed to do. When you do a Wikipedia search, you will find this:
“A cleco, also spelled generically cleko, is a temporary fastener developed by the Cleveland Pneumatic Tool Company. Widely used in the manufacture and repair of aluminum-skinned aircraft, it is used to temporarily fasten sheets of material together, or to hold parts such as stiffeners, frames etc. together, before they are permanently joined.
“The basic type consists of a steel cylinder body, a plunger on the top, a spring, a pair of step-cut locks, and a spreader bar. A special type of pliers are used to push in the spring-loaded plunger. This pushes down on the step-cut locks, which pushes them away from the spreader bars and allows them to come together. This allows the user to slip the locking jaws through a hole made through multiple sheets of material. When the plunger is released, the spring pulls the locking jaws back towards the spreader bar, which separates the two jaws. The material sheets are then squeezed in between the step-cut area and the steel cylinder. This keeps the holes in the separate sheets aligned.”
When we began building our first AirCam with Story Musgrave and our high school students, all of us became very familiar with the cleco. As the AirCam was built, we first used the clecos to hold everything together as we drilled out the temporary rivets that were holding the core fuselage together. As all the temporary rivets were drilled out and a cleco was inserted in the now resized hole, the AirCam looked like an aluminum porcupine.
This was only the beginning of our cleco adventures. We had to buy them by the hundreds, and I became a friend on a first-name basis with Pan American Tool Supply in Miami. Different size holes require different size clecos and eventually rivets. There were the silver, copper, black and gold colored clecos, each fitting in different sized holes. There were also different configurations of the clecos where some were clamps and other odd shapes. It was applying the right tool for the specific job. There is also a special tool (plyers) that is used to install and remove the cleco. We have many of our students with an extra strong grip after using the plyers hundreds of times over and over again.
The cleco’s job was simple: Keep all the aircraft pieces aligned until we were ready for the final application of the rivets. There was a sequence of steps that needed to be followed, similar to when you tighten the lug nuts on your car tire when you change it. You go around and tighten the lug nuts opposite of each other to even the distribution of the forces on the wheel. The same applies to the final installation of the rivets as you skip over different clecos in a line to even the strength of the parts being joined. In engineering terms, it is called an “Order of Operations.”
Our cleco is a great teaching tool because to install it you have to precisely prepare the parts ahead of time, have the right tools in drilling the holes and inserting the cleco. You have to follow the sequence of the assembly, or order of operations, to get everything to fit and align correctly. If the sequence is not followed correctly, you either wind up replacing the parts, or drilling out rivets, which can be costly and time consuming.
The cleco has taught our students the concept of preplanning and patience. This is something that is a challenge for many of our young folks in today’s instant and fast-serve world. Not only does it take time to plan and install the part of an aircraft, it takes time to learn how to use the tools. Many have never used an air-powered drill or variable speed reversible battery-powered drill (VSR). Changing drill bits and selecting the correct size requires students to know the different ways drill bits are classified and how to install them in the drill. Then, being able to drill through two layers of aluminum and keep the drill straight so the hole is true is another adventure. After all that will come the installation of the cleco. Hopefully the drill hole is the correct size and the correct cleco is inserted.
When I hold this amazing temporary spring-loaded fastener, I see the impact it has had on the students’ learning process. Our next class I will give away a cleco to each of our students as a talisman of all they have learned in our program. I expect the lessons they have learned about the order of operations, pre-planning, safe use of tools, and teamwork will all be held together in their future in whatever career they move into.
When they look at their cleco, I hope they will remember the lessons learned.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.