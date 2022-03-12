I have to admit, with the exception of my adorable grandchildren, I don’t like things crawling on me for the most part.
Sometimes, a bug will get the idea to land on my bare arm. My reaction is swift and panicked, i.e. I do my best to brush it off with minimal contact with said bug. A short scream may accompany the brushing off, especially if the bug in question is that evil creation called a palmetto bug.
(Seriously, when I get to Heaven? I’m going to ask God why He created roaches and palmetto bugs. I can’t figure out what they’re good for, besides giving me a cardiac stress test.)
This behavior of mine is also extended to spiders. Yes, I know most of them are not poisonous and they actually have a reason to exist – they keep down the flies and mosquitos, a task that I heartily approve of. I just figure they can do that without involving me in their lives.
I remember as a teen getting bit by a spider once – not a poisonous one, just your run-of-the-mill black spider. The bite swelled to a certain extent but other than that I was fine. This did not make me love spiders more.
And now I’m hearing about joro spiders, a new species that is supposed to be on its way to the East Coast. It has apparently been confined to the warmer southeastern United States but is poised to come to a cooler climate near you.
According to the article I read at www.npr.org, joro spiders, unlike other spiders, can survive a brief freeze. This means they could move north of where they currently live, Georgia and other southeastern states.
Here’s the thing: I live in Florida, definitely a southeastern state, and I haven’t ever seen one of these wee beasts around here. And from their description, they’re hard to miss: They can get up to three inches long, have blue-black and yellow striped legs, and their body has bright yellow stripes with red markings on its underbelly. It weaves large webs that look like gold silk and the babies travel by using their silk to “balloon” on the wind.
Despite their size and their name (according to the article, they’re named after the Jorōgumo, a being from Japanese folklore that can turn itself into a beautiful woman and prey on unsuspecting men), the joro spiders are not considered dangerous to animals or humans. While their bite is venomous, their fangs are usually too small to break skin.
These spiders probably came from Japan in shipping containers, according to the article. Andy Davis, a research scientist in the Odum School of Ecology, is quoted in the article urging people to learn to get along with the large arachnids. He suggests that they do no harm and may even be beneficial by providing an additional food source for birds.
OK. I’m willing to not go out of my way to harm one of these things unless it decides to land on me. Then, all bets are off. I have to draw the line somewhere.
My deal with the critters around my house is simple: you stay outside and do your thing, and I’ll do my thing inside. We leave each other alone, and everyone is happy.
I will gladly extend the deal to joro spiders. Stay out of my way, and I’ll stay out of yours. And don’t land on me. That won’t end well for either of us.