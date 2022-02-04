Flat surfaces are good things most of the time. Airport runways always work better when they are flat. I’ve had my share where some were not. Dodgeville Airport in southern Wisconsin is an example. If you are at either end of the single runway, you cannot see the other end because of the rise in the center of the runway. You have to taxi up to the center, check the other end, and then hustle back to the downwind end, turn and begin your take off roll before another aircraft decides to use the opposite end.
There are runways that have one end that rises, and if you are landing from that end, it is like landing on a downhill ski slope. Then there are the runways that are flat but at the ends or sides there are severe drop-offs. With these you want to stay on the center line.
Ron Owen and I were flying into a small local airport outside of Kansas City a few years ago to look at a possible aircraft purchase. We flew from Sebring in his twin Cessna 310. It was a very comfortable flight until we arrived at the airport which Ron had never been to before.
The runway was barely long enough to handle the 310, because of the BIG tree at the end of the runway approach. Ron is a skilled pilot with thousands of hours and knows his airplane very well. After just clearing the tree, he put the 310 into a sideslip and we came down on the runway with room to spare but he was on the brakes. Even more exciting were the severe drop-offs on either side of the runway and at the end. Ron didn’t say much but the looks on both of our faces said enough to each other. It was one of those flights that we recall often with a chuckle and the recognition that it will not be soon forgotten. He did buy the plane, but the next time he went there it was with a truck and a trailer.
Another factor about runways, is not just being level, but the type or condition of the surface. I have landed on smooth concrete and asphalt, and some hard surfaces that could be a training ground for testing the suspension of the latest SUV all terrain vehicle. Grass and gravel/dirt runways are common for out-of-the-way rural airports. I have been to all of them and each has its own special considerations. Gravel/dirt runways can be hard on your aircraft tires and put dings in your prop and fuselage as small stones are kicked up.
Early in my flight time, we had a strip carved out on top of the ridge at our family farm in Mazomanie, Wisconsin. My brother-in-law and CFI Dan had graded it out and flew in and out all the time. He brought me in when I was a passenger in the right seat. At that point I was used to large regional airports and their expansive runways. Coming into “Mazomanie Regional” was always a thrill. This dirt /grass strip was no wider than the Cessna’s wingspan, and what made it more exciting was halfway down the runway you had to go through a small gap in a fence line separating two pastures and upon getting airborne, make a left or right turn to avoid the large tree at the end. It was not too long before I was bringing my own Cessna 152 in and out without much effort. You learn to adjust.
In another posting, I described the thrill of finding my long lost first logbook after cleaning out my home office. It is so nice to come into the “new” open and organized office where I am sitting writing this. As nice as it is, there is danger of flat surfaces here too.
I once read of a manager who purposely did not have a flat surface in his office. Even his work surface was inclined. The idea was not to have anything end up being piled on any flat surface. Piles seem to accumulate, and soon they are everywhere. I look around the office at the moment, and they are sneaking up on me. So, as I finish this, I will take some time and put things back in their proper place and clear the few flat surfaces. Remember, there can be danger in flat surfaces.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.