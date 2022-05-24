After spending over three great years at the Highlands News-Sun, this column will be the last edition of Viewpoints from a Teenager.
Leaving this column is a bittersweet moment for me. Although I am sad to be leaving, I am more than pleased with the amount I was able to experience. Through this column, I have learned more about the world around me than I could have possibly imagined. I was able to interact with various community leaders, learn how to successfully defend my opinions, and slowly create a name for myself. I have seen so many doors open up through this column that has allowed me to only grow my knowledge of the different systems of government. I have voiced my opinions on countless local issues, attended a multitude of County Commission meetings, moderated forums, interviewed candidates for local office.
Above all, this column was my first taste at what the real world of politics looks like. To say that this column was beneficial would be an understatement. This column has allowed me to mature and prepare me for the road that lies ahead of me.
In August, I am proud to announce that I will be attending Florida State University in Tallahassee, in order to major in political science. Although three years ago I never saw myself staying in Florida, I am extremely excited to be able to continue my education in the state’s capital. Not only will I be able to learn at one of the best public colleges in the nation, but I will have so many opportunities available to learn and get involved with the state government.
After those four years in Tallahassee, the future is really open to any possibility but my eventual goal is to be one day elected to public office. Whether it be at the state or federal level, I would love to come back and serve the citizens of my hometown. I want to keep bringing a younger perspective to the table and one that has a personal connection to the area. Sometimes our community is overshadowed by the surrounding cities in the district, so I would love to have the opportunity to be able to change that.
From the bottom of my heart, I truly want to thank my readers who have been a part of my journey. Every writer needs a reader to transmit their opinions, and you all have been just that. Interacting with you all and listening to your own perspectives has been more impactful than you may think. Most importantly, I want to thank Romona Washington and the Highlands News-Sun for the opportunity to write this column. Being granted the responsibility and support to voice my opinions has been an enormous blessing that not many teenagers are granted. It has given me a boost for my career and enabled me to foster important life skills.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is the last time Viewpoints From a Teenager will be printed. However, this will not be the last time that you will hear of Miguel Arceo. I will be back, readier than ever to keep serving my community.
Miguel Arceo will graduate Saturday from Sebring High School as a member of the Class of 2022.