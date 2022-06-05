I recently had the pleasure of attending Destinations Florida’s annual Destination Marketing Summit. Destinations Florida (DF) was organized in 1996 with the mission of enhancing and encouraging the success of Florida’s destination marketing organizations (DMOs) through education, collaboration, networking, and professional guidance in developing public appreciation and respect for the value of tourism marketing. This Summit is always my favorite conference of the year as we learn how the tourism industry is evolving and changing and what we – as the tourist development office – need to be thinking about for Highlands County’s tourism success in the future.
While the term DMO (destination marketing organization) replaced CVB and TDC several years ago, it has more recently been replaced with destination “management” as more tourism agencies are taking on roles in managing the destination. This includes a coordinated process, where almost all aspects of a destination are managed, including marketing efforts, local resources, accommodations, activities, stakeholder concerns, events, environmental concerns, tourist attractions and transportation.
One speaker last week took the destination “role” to another level when he proposed that perhaps we are really in the ‘destination leadership’ business as the tourism ecosphere is constantly changing and evolving and working to address future needs as well as current ones.
DMOs, that were once just marketers of a destination, have taken on roles of destination managers and advocates in recent years. We are now seeing these organizations (like Visit Sebring) tasked with stewarding a more targeted market and developing plans to conserve their destination’s environment, product development, and culture.
One way Visit Sebring is proactively working in this manner is by helping our agritourism partners flourish and traditional agriculturalists get started with agritourism opportunities. We held two agritourism stakeholder meetings last year and are working with the Florida Agritourism Association to organize an Agritourism Forum this September. With high real estate prices, we see ‘for sale’ signs on a vast amount of Highlands County’s agriculture land. We must give these businesses owners another option to create a viable income stream or else these properties will be developed to accommodate new residents and our local agricultural culture will change.
Marketing one brand: Our speaker also talked about how his destination agency (which is a big one with a large staff and budget) is working with private, public, and governmental entities to jointly brand and market the destination as a great place to visit, work and play. For example, their tourism development staff now handles all the marketing for their county’s economic development so the branding and messaging are consistent and working in tandem. Whether you come to a destination to work or start a business, you are first there as a tourist. Recruiting visitors, teachers, doctors, and businesses all start the same way.
Hospitality staffing issues: This speaker’s destination addressed the world-wide hospitality workforce shortage by starting hospitality/tourism classes at the high school level. Visit Sebring recently held a Restaurant Stakeholder meeting with our local restaurants, EDC, CareerSource Heartland, Highlands County School Board, South Florida State College and others. While there is no silver bullet to solve the workforce issues our restaurants and hospitality partners are facing, as a destination leader, Visit Sebring felt that it was important to get everyone in the room sharing ideas, information, and opportunities for both short- and long-term ways to alleviate this problem.
Destination development plan: Last, the speaker talked about the importance of having a destination development plan, which is a road map addressing what can be developed to increase the local tourism economy. A destination development plan brings together different stakeholders to achieve the common goal of developing a well-managed, sustainable visitor destination. It is an ongoing process that requires destinations to plan for the future and considers the social, economic, cultural and environmental risks and opportunities. Visit Sebring started this process in 2019 with our first strategic plan, and that was followed in 2020 with our sports tourism audit and assessment.
Maybe now is time for a Highlands County Destination Develop Plan. Perhaps this is Visit Sebring’s next step as a destination leader.
For more information about the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) and a list of upcoming area events, go to VisitSebring.com and follow us on social media @VisitSebring #VisitSebring.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing and public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.