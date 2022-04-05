One of the values that this nation used to pride itself massively on was the free exchange of ideas. Not just between people who agree with each other, but with people who disagree with each other. There used to be civil discussions between two people who disagreed with each other, in which both sides made arguments for their beliefs, and ultimately respected each other‘s right to have an opinion. It is sad to say that we are losing this practice in the United States as our ideologies continue to grow more and more away from each other.
In today’s society, we see the left try to cancel anyone with a conservative opinion. Even though this cancel culture tends to be more associated with the liberal way of thinking, conservatives still have their fair share of this. We see so often conservatives label media outlets as “fake news” anytime they report on a negative aspect of a Republican figure. While it is true that some media outlets tend to focus more on the negative side of conservatism, there are just as many outlets reporting solely on the positive side.
I felt that Bill Maher best explained it when he sat down in an interview with famous conservative Ben Shapiro. During the interview, Maher stated, “What we’re doing is what America needs to do; we don’t agree on everything, we’re basically on two different sides, but can talk without hating each other.” That last part has become what we as a nation have grown to forget, the fact that we don’t have to hate each other if we disagree.
More often than not, we see conservatives and liberals discredit the other side for having a voice without even listening to what they have to say. In reality, at the base of every argument is the general desire to see this country succeed in the right direction. We all share the common goal of furthering the interests of this country, we simply disagree on the manner in which we should go about doing so.
In order to allow this free flow of ideas, everyone has to remember the fact that it’s a two-way street. Just as we can allow the flow of ideas that we agree with, we have to remember that this allows ideas that we disagree with to come about. When these ideas collide and are discussed together, that’s where new and even better ideas are formed.
Even for me as a column writer, it took me a while to understand the full process. Once I did learn to fully appreciate the ability to express all sorts of ideas, I was able to learn so much more about the world around me. Unfortunately there are still people, even after four years, who do not agree with me. Yet, I am perfectly OK with that.
We all have the right to an opinion and the right to question the opinions of others. The minute we forget that, we cease to make any progress for this nation.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.