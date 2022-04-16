Has anybody thought to question the motives of Joe Biden and Company in allowing the flood of illegal “immigrants” to cross our southern border?
How can this influx of mostly uneducated, unvetted, un-heath-examined people be good for the United States?
I think we all know the answer to that question. They are not good for our country. We all know it.
We don’t need to hear the argument that we are all immigrants. Unless your family has been living in Olduvai Gorge in Africa for a few million years, everybody on the planet has descended from immigrants. We’re not talking about immigrants who came to our country legally, with mostly good intentions, over the past few hundred years. We are talking about illegals storming our borders, drug runners, human traffickers, murderers, flotsam, being secretly dispersed on planes and buses by our U.S. government throughout the country, where they have no place to live, have no visible means of support, and have no business being in our county, leeching off of our taxpayers.
So, back to my original question. Why are they being allowed into our country?
Over the past year and a half, we have seen our borders overrun, seen criminals rampaging in our cities, watched as our country’s world influence and the welfare of its citizens have been systematically destroyed. We are sinking in the eyes of the world and in the opinions of our citizens. Our own people are victims of devastating economic decisions made by people who seek to deliberately destroy their own country to force us into joining a World Order. Decisions are being forced on us at the highest levels of government.
Now think about this for a moment … seeing as how many of us have determined that we have little control over the present coup-supported administration … how about if our government decides to lower the requirements for United States citizenship. Can this be done by Executive Order? I don’t know, do you?
If our government lowers the length of the “residence” requirement to become a citizen to say one year, look at all these people surging across our borders leaping at the opportunity to become citizens before the next presidential election. AND guess who they’re going to vote for. The leftists are so desperate to win the next election, that nothing they do will surprise me.
Does this scenario sound unrealistic? Does much of what is being done in our Federal government seem just a bit surreal?
Did we ever think our government would deliberately suppress the people’s right to speak out? Did we ever think our government would destroy businesses by utilizing a virus as an excuse for a lockdown? Did we ever believe our country would kowtow to a communist country, the way we are doing with China, the very country who sent us the aforementioned virus? Did we ever think a man who is clearly mentally incompetent would occupy the Oval Office?
Maybe what I am suggesting is not a fantasy. Maybe it’s already in the works. Citizenship in only a year or two for illegal immigrants. Think of the ramifications of such an act. Suppose that’s the Democrats’ plan for them? Will our elected representatives stand up for the people who are paying their salaries?
Suzanna Harvill Crean is a resident of Avon Park.