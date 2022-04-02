I don’t usually invest a lot of time with the Oscars. More often than not, I haven’t seen most of the movies nominated for Best Picture and a great many of the actors and actresses up for awards aren’t the ones I care about.
But the Oscars got on my radar this year, thanks to a friend who asked if I was watching the show. I turned it on for a bit while I was working on other things, using it as background noise. Then my cable blipped, and I turned it off, deciding I was done with it for the night.
So I missed seeing “the slap heard ‘round the world” live. I heard about it soon after it happened and there are numerous videos one can watch to see what happened.
For those who care less about the Oscars than I do, let me explain: Comedian Chris Rock was presenting the Oscar for documentary feature. While on stage he made a tasteless joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head (she has alopecia). Her husband, Will Smith, marched up to Chris Rock on stage and slapped him before returning to his seat. Once he was sitting, Smith shouted at Rock to “Keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth!”
Rock, I must admit, recovered well and went on to present the Oscar. As I type this, Smith has written a public apology for what happened, and Rock has declined to press charges.
This was the bad of the Oscars. People shouldn’t use humor to bring down others. On the other hand, Smith had other ways to indicate his displeasure that didn’t involve violence. I’m glad both men seem to want to make things right and I hope they succeed.
But what I really want to talk about is something good that happened at the end of the Oscars, during the presentation for Best Picture. It involves two women – Liza Minnelli and Lady Gaga.
Time has not been kind to Liza Minnelli. She suffers from a variety of ailments and came onstage in a wheelchair. When she and Lady Gaga were first announced, Lady Gaga stood to the side and let Minnelli have the spotlight to herself for just a moment. She then started off her speech by praising the actress, letting everyone know this is the 50th anniversary of “Cabaret,” the film for which Minnelli won the Oscar for Best Actress.
Lady Gaga held Minnelli’s hand and gently assisted her when she appeared confused about what she had to do. At one point, while the audience was watching which films were being nominated, Lady Gaga can be heard saying softly to Minnelli, “I’ve got you.” Minnelli replies, “I know.”
(I’m not crying, you’re crying)
Lady Gaga even let Minnelli announce the winner (“CODA,” for those who are curious).
In a profession that’s all about making yourself seen and being important, Lady Gaga chose to give the spotlight to another. She chose kindness and patience for the disabled actress and while I admit I don’t listen to her music, I’ve decided she’s a wonderful human being.
That’s what we need in the world today. Not people saying hurtful things, hoping to get a laugh. Not people responding to hurt with violence and more hurt. Instead, we need people who, when they can, show compassion for their fellow man (and woman).
Come away from this year’s Oscars with the goal of being more like Lady Gaga was that night. There are worse things to strive for.