I was visiting the Cite Soleil squatter area on the beach below Port-au-Prince, where I witnessed the most horrific acts of desperation by humans I have ever seen. Thousands of desperate people lived in shacks elevated a few feet above the water. It was a sewer cesspool; the only place squatters could find that was so wretched that no well-off person would compete for space.
I was there to discuss plans for a housing project with the government, really the armed gangs, since the government did not enter the most dangerous slum in the world at the time. Thousands shared a few water standpipes. People lined up with plastic jugs. The water would be turned off after three hours each day so there was a sense of urgency at first, but as the shut-off hour got closer, it turned into a riot, with the stronger pushing aside the weaker. I have never seen humans so desperate to survive.
Later, when we finished the first 17 houses for slum dwellers, “Baby Doc” confiscated the houses and gave them to his military.
Why is Haiti such a perpetual disaster? Media reporting never seems to get back to one reason: the Haitian Revolution (1791–1804). The Haitian Revolution has often been described as the largest and most successful slave rebellion in the Western Hemisphere. Then in 1825, more than two decades after independence, the king of France, Charles X, sent warships to the capital, Port-au-Prince, and forced Haiti to compensate former French colonists for their lost property. Haiti, unable to pay the hefty sum to its former enslavers, was forced into a debt that it had to shoulder for nearly a century.
So how is this linked to the current slaughter of our school children? The answer is something else that happened in 1791. The Second Amendment, often referred to as the right to bear arms, is one of 10 amendments that form the Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791 by the U.S. Congress.
Protecting ourselves against King George III is often cited as the reason for the 2nd Amendment, but for slave-owning states, control of the enslaved was their priority. The 2nd Amendment was written for white, male Americans.
The Haitian rebellion frightened American enslavers who dreaded the possibility of armed enslaved people. Thomas Jefferson feared that “if those Haitian ideas get here, it will be fire.”
Today, we live with a painful truth: slavery has been abolished, George III is dead, and muskets have been replaced with AR 15s. Yet, we point to the 2nd Amendment as our reason for inaction after each mass shooting. Likewise, overseas critics of our democratic republic point to this obscenity when making their case against democracy.
James Upchurch is a resident of Sebring.