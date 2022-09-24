Those of you who read my column in the Highlands News-Sun will see something different today. For the first time in a number of years, there will be a photo to go with the column.
Usually, columns like mine display a photo of the columnist. This is something that I have resisted for many years. Why? What’s the big deal?
The thing is, I am one of those people who don’t like having their picture taken. I look in the mirror and don’t like what I see. To be blunt, I don’t think I’m attractive.
This is a struggle. I am overweight. Though they have faded over the years, I still bear scars from bouts of acne as a teenager. My face isn’t exactly the one you see on models.
So I really didn’t want a picture for the column. Romona Washington, a wise woman, didn’t push the issue. She simply waited me out.
And I slowly came to the conclusion that this was something I needed to do. I have written this column for nearly 25 years. It was time to let people see me.
I informed Romona of my intentions, and her enthusiastic “Finally!” told me I might have been a wee bit stubborn about the thing. But I was now committed to getting a picture made.
I found a photographer, Angel M. Huergo. Her reviews were positive and indicated she was good with nervous people. That’s me. Nervous person. So I contacted her and made arrangements for a photo shoot.
I talked to friends about my issue. Not one person told me, “You’re right; you’re unattractive.” Instead, they offered support and encouragement, urging me to get my hair and makeup done for the shoot.
They also pointed out that this was a good thing I was doing, not just for me, but for those like me, who feel we must be invisible because we don’t measure up to some standard of beauty. They told me I deserved to be seen.
So the day of the shoot I did so. I kept a wary eye on the weather that day – we were taking pictures outdoors and if it rained we’d have to postpone. Thankfully, though it rained before and after, the time of our shoot was dry.
Angel was marvelous. She put me at ease and took a bunch of pictures. I took the advice of one of my friends and when she told me to smile I thought about my grandbabies. That made it easy to smile.
Yesterday I got the pictures. I’d love to tell you that looking them over was easy, but it wasn’t. Not that Angel did a bad job. She was worth every penny.
The issue was looking at these photos and accepting – even approving – of the woman they showed.
There is a tension between accepting and liking who you are at a given moment and recognizing there are things you want to change. Both can happen at the same time, I’m told.
I want to lose weight. But even if I do I will never be skinny – my days of weighing 115 pounds are in the past. I will probably always have a little padding.
Can I accept my overweight self, understanding she is who I am at the moment, and she deserves love and respect, just like anyone else? Especially from me?
Putting a picture with this column is a step towards that. I have decided to move out of my comfort zone and let you see me.