It was a giddy feeling on that Friday and the bus ride home from high school so many years ago was different from all the others before. It was the last day of school! Anticipation of more than a weekend followed by another Monday school day were gone. Summer was here. Adventures, part-time jobs, maybe sleeping late, or other options not part of the normal school year routine were all running through my mind.
Today is the last day of our school year, and like many of my fellow teachers, we are looking forward to many things outside the routines of class schedules, lesson plans, and taking attendance. We are now on our own time, maybe.
A teacher’s life is not as carefree as that of our students at the end of school. We have things to close out and then there are the summer workshops that many need to attend, and the pressure of getting a vacation and or family visits in between all the other events that seem to become more and more frequent.
For me, as an administrator of our Aviation Academy, there is much to do in preparation for our expanding program next year. Setting up our new Aviation Engineering program involves setting up a new building, connecting the utilities, getting the computer lab set up and running, and testing everything before school starts in August. Much cannot be done until the large portable arrives at the Sebring Airport. The portable company is experiencing serious supply chain issues, and it will not arrive until mid to late July. It will be a race to get everything ready for the first day of school. There is also a training involved with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, our partner in the Engineering Program, so our instructors will be attending that program in July.
All of this is very exciting as we see our program expanding and offering even more options and opportunities for our students. We finished strong this year coming out of COVID and we have almost half of our students returning to continue in August. The only students not returning have graduated this year, so we have 100% of those enrolled this year, returning for more. That is a very positive statement to the value of the program.
I want to express my gratitude to all of the many people who made this past year a success. Mike Willingham, Jason Ali, and the rest of the Sebring Regional Airport team are essential partners in our program. EAA Chapter volunteers Bob Ohlinger, Bill Pisarillo, Charlie Dye, Bruce McInnes and Vikki Greenleaf have been there working side by side with our students sharing their skills and experience building the project aircraft. Our project aircraft owners Jay and Mary Johnson, who own the Zenith 750, and Ron Owen, who owns the AirCam, have provided real world opportunities for our students, and demonstrated confidence that our students can get the job done. Our school instructor team of Mike Halpern, Jeremy Brod, and Steve Picklesmier kept the curriculum on track. EAA Chapter 1240 officers Dale Huffman, Rick Nicholson, and the scholarship team screened and awarded five flight training scholarships to our local students – Ty Johnson, Logan Nagy, Dylan Bond, Coral Covert, and Tegan Wilson. It takes a community to make all this happen; we are fortunate to have such strong community support.
As some of us will enjoy not having to stop for the school buses loading and unloading, remember now there will more kids out and about at all times of the day, so be alert and drive carefully.
There will be a change in our EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfasts and monthly meetings. We will not have any breakfasts or chapter meetings in June and July as many folks are returning north, and with the recent increases in food costs, low numbers we see in the summer will not cover the food costs. We will see you on Aug. 13.
Another change will be is that this will be my last weekly column until school begins in August. I still have lots of words left in reserve and a few topical articles banked in my column file, but I need to take a break. I appreciate the emails and comments I have received and it indicates at least a few folks are reading the Friday column, and I appreciate that a great deal. Have a wonderful summer everyone.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.