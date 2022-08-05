During our last Young Eagles flights in May, Puff II and I were going up and down all morning. No sooner had I landed and helped the Young Eagle youth out of the plane than there were two more to take up. Don’t get me wrong, I love doing this, but I needed a breather; it had been a long morning with lots of kids to fly with only two aircraft.

As I was in the hangar looking for some breakfast from our EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast, I was told we had run out of food. OK, I’ll get something for lunch when I get home. My present girth indicated I had not missed too many meals, so it was not a big deal.

