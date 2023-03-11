I kid a lot about being crazy. In one sense, there is some truth to the statement. I’m a writer and any artist tends to see the world differently than others. So yes, I am a touch crazy.
But in our day to day lives, Don and I tend to be sane individuals. We rarely do things that cause friends or family to raise their eyebrows or express concern. We can usually be counted on to not commit actions that on their surface are not quite normal.
Last weekend, Don and I chose to do something insane.
A young man living with us named Mike wanted to move to Joplin, Missouri to live with his mother. He couldn’t get there on his own, for reasons that I cannot get into. He needed help making the trip.
Don and I decided to help. Our plan was to rent a minivan, load it with Mike’s stuff, and drive him and our bird Josie (Mike and Josie loved each other and we didn’t want to separate them) out to Joplin.
So far, this doesn’t sound too insane. Here’s where the crazy clicks in:
Don didn’t want to take time off. So, we decided we would leave on Friday afternoon, drive about half the 18-hour drive, find a hotel, and sometime Saturday deliver Mike to his new home. We would then head back to Sebring, with the goal of arriving back in town in time for Don to see patients on Monday morning.
People who are experts at long-distance driving are probably shaking their heads in dismay. The rest of you are asking yourselves what were we thinking?
Yes, we are both 65. But Don had faith we could pull this off. I was concerned, but figured if we pushed ourselves we could get it done and I’d have Monday to collapse.
The trip started all right. Don managed to get home early and so we got to a good start. We eventually hit Georgia and had plans to get as far as Columbus before we quit for the night.
The minivan had other ideas.
It was my turn behind the wheel. We’d just filled up with gas and I started the vehicle, only to be greeted with a low tire pressure warning. This is not what you want to see at night in a strange town.
Don and Mike tried to put air in it, and then discovered that a screw had lodged itself into the tire. We realized that we weren’t making it to Columbus that night.
Unfortunately for us, a marathon was taking place that weekend in Albany. We managed to find one hotel room to share and crashed for the night, hoping things would improve on Saturday.
Saturday morning, we found a tire place. Fifteen minutes and $10 later, the tire was plugged and we were once again on our way to Joplin. But we were behind schedule and there wasn’t a way to make up lost time.
In fact, just because Nanny (our GPS) said the drive was 18 hours long doesn’t mean it was 18 hours long. This did not include stops, traffic or any other delays. When all was said and done, we didn’t arrive at Mike’s new home until after midnight.
Don and I stayed in Joplin that night and did our best to power through the hours to get back by Monday morning. Unfortunately, the spirit was willing but the flesh was weak. Even though we tried to minimize breaks (and spent a grand total of three hours at a hotel to take the edge off) we didn’t get back into Sebring until nearly one in the afternoon. Don wound up cancelling patients for the day.
When we got home, we looked at each other and vowed, “Never again.” We now know our limits. From now on, no more long road trips. If we are going somewhere a good distance away, there are airports.
I’m sure we’ll find other ways to be crazy. Stay tuned.