Recently I suggested you join me in a new venture, a new adventure as it were, where we submit a column every week to the Storyworth Company, which will combine a year’s worth of these columns in a hardcover book. The deeper I get into the project, the more I admire their gentle way of encouraging my efforts with their title suggestions. One recent title was “Are you the same person you were as an adolescent, or very different?” Are you? In what way? Tell me more! What changed you?

I’d like to pose that question while lunching with friends at the Runway Cafe at our charming little airport. An intriguing question, right?

