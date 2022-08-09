Recently I suggested you join me in a new venture, a new adventure as it were, where we submit a column every week to the Storyworth Company, which will combine a year’s worth of these columns in a hardcover book. The deeper I get into the project, the more I admire their gentle way of encouraging my efforts with their title suggestions. One recent title was “Are you the same person you were as an adolescent, or very different?” Are you? In what way? Tell me more! What changed you?
I’d like to pose that question while lunching with friends at the Runway Cafe at our charming little airport. An intriguing question, right?
I could be called a ‘Late Bloomer,’ a very late bloomer. I had no expectations whatsoever for myself. Nobody in my family had ever achieved ‘higher’ education of any kind. It would seem we were lucky to have even graduated from high school. Many of my kinfolk never did. I came from people who ‘fell into’ jobs that paid the bills and then trudged on until they dropped, trapped in that job for a lifetime.
In high school we all had to take a long I.Q. test to determine in what direction the guidance counselor should lead us. I even sabotaged that. I read none of it, just marked it haphazardly and turned it in. My teachers and my foster parents were surprised and disappointed in my grade. I told no one what I had done. Maybe I dared not hope — so I dared not try? I already knew I was probably going nowhere.
This does not mean I didn’t wish or dream of an exciting life, just that I had no way to ever achieve it. But, if you are just dreaming, you might as well dream big. I wanted to be a plastic surgeon. I had no interest in the obvious – face lifts and nose jobs. Instead, I wanted to do reconstructive surgery, repair war injuries and birth defects to help people achieve a normal appearance. I read everything I could find on the subject. Once when we had a class assignment to give a speech, I described some of this surgery in such detail that it sent several classmates fleeing from the room, gagging.
Plan B was to write for my local newspaper, the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. If I could not improve someone’s appearance, maybe I could improve their outlook on life? One way or the other, maybe I could contribute something that would benefit others. As time went on, I found ways to use what skills I did have to satisfy this goal. Anyone can do it. If you keep your eyes and ears open, be open to the possibilities. Accept your limitations but bloom where you are planted. Volunteer wherever you can but don’t take on more than you can do. You’ll hit your stride – and maybe there will be a book in it too.
It’s never too late. The Sun-Sentinel was never interested in anything “the late bloomer” wanted to say, but the Highlands News-Sun welcomed me with open arms. Just remember, it isn’t over ‘til it’s over.