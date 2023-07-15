Last weekend I spent an enjoyable few days in a hotel in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The event was Shore Leave, a science fiction/fantasy convention that I usually attend.
Since I once wrote a Star Trek story that was published in an anthology, I was an invited guest to the event. I sat on five different panels discussing aspects of writing and sat in the audience of a couple more. I hooked up with friends I hadn’t seen since the last convention and spent quality time with my cowriter Rigel (we have a five (so far) book fantasy series that’s available on Amazon and other platforms). I even sold two books, which was a nice addition to the weekend.
Monday morning I get up and get ready to go to the airport. My flight wasn’t supposed to leave until 3:05, but I was getting there early because my checkout time was 11 o’clock. I decided to give myself plenty of time for my Uber to get there, since I had no idea how bad traffic would be on a Monday morning.
All said and done, I got to the airport so early I had to wait a half hour or so to check my bag in. This would not be the only time I would be waiting that day.
A friend of mine let me know her flight home had been canceled. There were bad storms that were impacting flights all over. I sympathized with her and prayed my flight wouldn’t be added to the number of the fallen.
After a while, I was unpleasantly surprised with a message from Spirit (the airline I’d chosen to fly with) that my flight was delayed by over an hour. This concerned me. Don planned to drive from work to Orlando to pick me up. While the new time still meant we could get home at a semi-decent hour I wasn’t sure what would happen if they delayed it yet again.
My worries were valid. Before too long I was notified that my 3:05 p.m. flight was delayed to 5:45 p.m. – more than two hours. This meant I would arrive in Orlando at 8 p.m., facing a two-hour drive back to Sebring after finding my luggage.
I relayed the unwelcome news to Don, who assured me it would be all right. He would take a power nap before leaving for the airport and that would help. I took advantage of the extra time to get some writing done at a nearby charging station and kept close to the gate in case things changed yet again.
We finally got on the plane. The bottom part of my seat had come loose, and it wasn’t exactly comfortable. Yes, I could have (maybe should have) complained, but it was a window seat and I was tired.
Finally, after being at the airport a good seven hours, I left Baltimore. We landed in Orlando with no problem. Then …
Because a number of flights had been delayed due to weather, the gates were a little bit of a mess. We were told we’d have to sit and wait for a bit before we could taxi in.
I called Don again to warn him, and realized my poor phone was on fumes. He encouraged me to turn my phone back off, he’d meet me in baggage claim. I didn’t like the situation, but it was really the only thing I could do.
The wait turned into a long hour. I realize that this was not necessarily Spirit’s fault – they don’t control the weather – but a part of me wishes they’d given us free sodas or something while we sat trapped there.
Finally, we got to the gate and they let us go. By the time Don and I got home, it was after midnight. We had just enough energy to unload the car before heading to bed.
Not the most fun trip I’ve ever taken, but I did get home, which is a good thing. Just be prepared when you travel these days, you never know what adventure awaits you.