Last weekend I spent an enjoyable few days in a hotel in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The event was Shore Leave, a science fiction/fantasy convention that I usually attend.

Since I once wrote a Star Trek story that was published in an anthology, I was an invited guest to the event. I sat on five different panels discussing aspects of writing and sat in the audience of a couple more. I hooked up with friends I hadn’t seen since the last convention and spent quality time with my cowriter Rigel (we have a five (so far) book fantasy series that’s available on Amazon and other platforms). I even sold two books, which was a nice addition to the weekend.

