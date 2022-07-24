Last weekend I attended a sci-fi/fantasy convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland called Shore Leave, the name taken from a Star Trek original series episode. The convention had been virtual for two years thanks to COVID, and it was nice to get to see old friends and make new ones.
I was a guest writer, which meant I sat on some panels to discuss various subjects, from television shows to how not to get published. I tried to spend some time checking things out, but my knees were feeling my last physical therapy session and airport walking and I rested them when I could.
The convention ended on Sunday, and my flight was scheduled to take off Monday afternoon. This was because Don didn’t make the reservations. For reasons that escape me, he loves to book the early flights, the ones that make you get up while it’s still dark outside. I decided to aim for a reasonable hour instead, allowing me a decent night’s sleep and the ability to take my time checking out of my hotel.
I checked out of the hotel around 10:30 in the morning. An Uber driver took me to BWI, where I navigated getting my suitcase checked in. I was very early, which gave me time to grab some lunch, knowing that Spirit, the airline I used for this leg of my trip, would charge for everything.
I discovered at some point – it might have been before I left the hotel – that my flight was delayed. This was mildly annoying, but better delayed than canceled. They were also looking for people to book a later flight to Orlando because there were more people with tickets than there were seats. I’ll admit I considered it, but decided I didn’t want to get into Orlando sometime after 9 p.m.
The flight’s time kept changing, which caused me some concern. It didn’t help that no explanation was given about the delay. I suppose I could have asked, but I really didn’t want to bother the person at the podium.
We finally got on the plane sometime around 3 p.m. Once everyone was on, we were informed that we’d received an order to stay there, next to the gate, until 3:45. The reason was apparently severe weather in Orlando that I assume they wanted to clear out first.
It was still annoying. Airplane seats aren’t the most comfortable, and I’d tucked myself by the window. People in general were well behaved, though, and our patience was rewarded when we were finally given the green light before 3:45 p.m.
But my travels weren’t over. I landed at Orlando, which is a good two hours from where I live. That meant that, after I found my luggage, I had to find my car.
It didn’t help that I’d been forced to park in a remote area that took forever to get to after I retrieved my suitcase. I was hot, tired, and my legs were quite upset with me as we trudged along.
I arrived at level three of remote parking. Then I had to find a working elevator to take me up to level 6, where my car was. I accidently passed a working one after misreading a sign and clomped my way around level three for at least a half hour before I finally was reunited with my car.
By the time I got onto U.S. 27 at Haines City, it was 8 p.m. After treating myself to dinner at Cracker Barrel, I drove home. I pulled up at my front door at about 10:35 p.m. – around 12 hours after I left my hotel room.
It’s good to be home. But I leave again this weekend to visit grandbabies. And Don booked our flight, so you know we’re leaving at a horribly early hour to catch a flight that takes off before 7 a.m. Wish us luck.