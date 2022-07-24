Last weekend I attended a sci-fi/fantasy convention in Hunt Valley, Maryland called Shore Leave, the name taken from a Star Trek original series episode. The convention had been virtual for two years thanks to COVID, and it was nice to get to see old friends and make new ones.

I was a guest writer, which meant I sat on some panels to discuss various subjects, from television shows to how not to get published. I tried to spend some time checking things out, but my knees were feeling my last physical therapy session and airport walking and I rested them when I could.

