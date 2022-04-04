Have you ever wished you could have known your parents or grandparents when they were “young,” maybe the age you are now when they were newly married, parents of their first baby ... maybe you? Sitting out back of their first home next to that spindly sapling they planted, now grown to a majestic live oak tree?
What would you give to be able to step back just one time to see the ‘folks’ when they were possibly younger than you are now? You are in luck. You have only to watch “The Lost Valentine” when the Hallmark Channel reruns this oh-so-nostalgic movie made in 2011. I’ve watched it twice during the past two years, researched the movie, maybe I’ll even buy a copy of it. It resonated so much with me. I’d love to hear if it did the same for you.
Gazing at old photos of family members, black stenciled borders fragile and browning now with age, makes you wonder what their lives were like compared to ours. “The Lost Valentine” painstakingly recreates 1941-1945 during World War II on a most personal level – the clothes and hair styles, the music and war reports on the wood veneer Philco radios, the first homes – little bungalows, the old vehicles, the verbal expressions, even the war-time shortages. Stunningly recreated in the most minute detail is an America at war as we, even today, listen for “war drums” threatening yet again.
We descend from people who have handled everything that has threatened these United States since they stepped off the boat and onto these shores. You can see that determination in the faces in the photos of our ancestors just as we can in our own today. Their blood runs in our veins. We are still these people.
Watch us roar!
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She welcomes your comments at Samatsea5@gmail.com