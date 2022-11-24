Today is Thanksgiving and like most holidays, it means something different to each person. For some this is a day of early rising and prepping of special recipes honored on this celebratory holiday each year. You may be kneading dough and chopping vegetables or laying delicate lattice over luscious fruit fillings. Perhaps you have lifted the bird from a brine and will be carefully stuffing its cavity before tenting it for the oven. I’m always amazed by those who prepare a meal for 20 or 30 family members every single year and get to enjoy the fun and connection in providing such a special meal.
For others the delightfully acrid scent signals the box is almost ready to sizzle and turn a pig for hours as the dominoes become heated. I can almost smell the savory simmer of black beans and tangy zip of crushed garlic for the yuca. The only thing missing would be the aroma of fresh bread permeating your abode.
Will the zesty flavors of baked ziti and lasagna be part of your Thanksgiving Day? Do pierogies pop onto your table and a nice big babka find its place next to the pumpkin and mince pies? Or will pancit noodles or sticky rice stuffing sit next to your turkey? Will there be a vegetable bake or vegan stuffing dappled with some mushroom gravy? The flavors and flair of each individual family make me wish it could be a holiday of dropping by to sample the traditional favorites and maybe a small slice of dessert.
From praline yams to sweet potato pie, there is no messing with favored annual desserts. Families adore specific items year after year, and I’ve overheard arguments about the difference between sweet potato pie and pumpkin pie. I can’t help but imagine a small sliver of each is a good way to come to a compromise. My personal favorite is cherry pie. There is no seasonal significance other than I adore this flavor and struggled as a youngster to embrace the pumpkin and mince. Now my adult palate adores both, but rarely do I get to enjoy them. In fact, I haven’t seen a mincemeat pie in decades. I wonder if anyone still prepares this?
Turkey day is also a recreational day for many. The local Turkey Trot 5K at Highlands Hammock State Park is celebrating its 30th year of kicking off Thanksgiving Day with a race start sharp at 8 a.m. Hundreds join in to run off some calories before diving into a day of dining. Did you know you can walk the event? It’s a fun, festive time and the race route will require a steady one hour or so effort for those who choose to walk rather than run. From high school athletes to moms with strollers and dogs in tow, the race is a fun time of saying hello to folks you only see once a year, back in town for the holiday to visit family.
There are churches prepping meals for folks to deliver around the community and others who are holding dinner for their members who might otherwise dine alone. However you celebrate and whatever you eat, my hope is that your day is one of comfort and connection. Happy Thanksgiving.