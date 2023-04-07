Becky and I were watching an interview by Steven Colbert with Clint Smith who has just released a new book of poems. Colbert asked if Smith remembers the first poem he wrote. He did, and it was when he was in third grade. The teacher looked over his shoulder reading it, she put her hand on his shoulder, and said, “It was very good. You could be a writer someday.” That was a moment he carried throughout his life as he became a New York Times Bestselling author.
I said to Becky, “It was Mr. Frech for me, my drafting teacher when I was a high school senior.” He knew my dream was to become an architect. As we were discussing/grading one of my drawings at his desk, he turned to me and said I should consider becoming a teacher. That was one of two moments for me that set me on my career path.
The other happened poolside at the Morristown YMCA where I was assigned a swim class of one for a special needs child who no one else was able to teach how to swim. The day that she swam across the deep end on her own to me on the other side, then looked up to me with eyes that said “thank you, I can swim”, it still brings me to tears thinking of it. Those were my moments.
I have a varied and wonderful journey in education having served as a teacher in private, public, and college and university levels. I have served as a teachers’ union president and contract negotiator and went on to be a school administrator. I have been blessed to see so many different elements of the world of education. I appreciate that perspective.
I contrast these memories and experiences with the headline in the Highlands News-Sun last Friday. There is a significant teacher shortage, and our county currently has over 80 teaching vacancies. Our school district is not alone, as many school districts around our nation are facing similar challenges.
The reasons for the shortages and possible solutions are complicated. Teachers today face increasing demands to do more with less. Often, they are under attack for what a political agenda might suggest is what and how they should teach or not teach a particular content or lesson. I admit, for most of my career in the wood shop, a table saw or hand-powered drill was never very controversial. But I did see the results of the frustration and fatigue the issues took upon them.
Our society today, I feel, is in what could be called a “hair trigger mentality”. It is easier to criticize, condemn, and complain about an issue hiding, behind a keyboard, than to get with others and work together to solve whatever issue is upon them. Our kids are watching and is this what we want them to learn? I hope not.
If we do not have good and capable teachers in our school classrooms, how do we prepare our children for the future? The world is complicated enough already. If we are not preparing our children to handle what is coming at them all too soon, what hope is there for a better future?
Our school district, like many others, is doing all it can to fill the vacancies. The long-term subs fill a need but they are not the long-term solution. We may need to readjust how we bring on our permanent teachers and how they are recruited for particular content areas.
In technical content areas, those with industry experience can often fill a void very well. I have two examples in our high school aviation program. Tayler Alcorn, an engineer from Lockwood Aviation, teaches our engineering program and is an expert in the computer design program used in the class. To watch him teach our students is something to see. It is like he has been doing it for years. He is also a graduate of our program many years ago. Jay Johnson is a retired government technology expert in satellite and other classified areas and a pilot. He and our students are building his own aircraft with Mary his wife, who is a United Airlines flight attendant. To watch Jay work with our students is a treat. The students are engaged, and you can see they are enjoying working with Jay and completing the aircraft.
Tayler and Jay are two examples of resources from our community who helped fill a need in our program. What we need to do to with our teacher shortage is to think outside the box a bit more for alternatives such as part-time adjunct instructors, provide more resources and support for our full-time teachers, and having our community realize the importance of supporting and investing in our educational system. Our future depends on it.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.