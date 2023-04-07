Becky and I were watching an interview by Steven Colbert with Clint Smith who has just released a new book of poems. Colbert asked if Smith remembers the first poem he wrote. He did, and it was when he was in third grade. The teacher looked over his shoulder reading it, she put her hand on his shoulder, and said, “It was very good. You could be a writer someday.” That was a moment he carried throughout his life as he became a New York Times Bestselling author.

I said to Becky, “It was Mr. Frech for me, my drafting teacher when I was a high school senior.” He knew my dream was to become an architect. As we were discussing/grading one of my drawings at his desk, he turned to me and said I should consider becoming a teacher. That was one of two moments for me that set me on my career path.

