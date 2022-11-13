Someone asked me the other day why bringing awareness and understanding to psychological trauma is so important for our Highlands community? The short answer to this question is simply, because the health and wellbeing of our community members are important. Allow me to explain.

First, we have to understand what trauma is. Trauma results from an event, series of events, or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being. Simply put, trauma is the reaction to a stressful event.

