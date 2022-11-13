Someone asked me the other day why bringing awareness and understanding to psychological trauma is so important for our Highlands community? The short answer to this question is simply, because the health and wellbeing of our community members are important. Allow me to explain.
First, we have to understand what trauma is. Trauma results from an event, series of events, or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or life threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s functioning and mental, physical, social, emotional, or spiritual well-being. Simply put, trauma is the reaction to a stressful event.
Secondly, we have to understand that trauma, including one-time, multiple, or long-lasting repetitive events, affects everyone differently, because we are all different. What is traumatizing for me might not be traumatizing for you, and while I might suffer long-term consequences, you might be more resilient and able to bounce back right away and not worry about it again.
So, with these two starting points of understanding trauma, Dr. Levine states, “Trauma is perhaps the most avoided, ignored, belittled, misunderstood, and untreated cause of human suffering.” Why is this? Because, as with many other mental health concerns, what we can’t see, hear, touch, or even feel ourselves, we will have a more difficult time relating to and understanding. One of the most interesting things with psychological trauma is that most people don’t recognize that they are affected by trauma experiences in their own lives, no matter if it affects physical health, mental health, or behavior health.
The adverse effects of trauma are often hidden because we don’t connect the dots between experiencing a traumatic event and having health issues. Trauma is often the invisible cause to most preventable illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, stroke, heart, lung and kidney disease, suicide and overdose.
Most of us seek medical assistance when we have physical symptoms that adversely affect us, such as having heart pains or a difficult time breathing. But wouldn’t it be better to receive preventable care and avoid having these types of health issues in the first place? It’s when we fail to address the trauma that triggers these diseases that treatment can be less effective, or not effective at all. Mental health care is equally important to physical health care. With trauma affecting every 3 out of 4 people we really need to bring awareness and understanding to this topic, as it can help prevent health issues and ensure overall wellness.
Every month, the Champion for Children Foundation offers a free viewing of the “RESILIENCE: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” documentary that talks more in detail about trauma and its negative effects on our bodies and brains and what factors can help prevent the negative effects of trauma. If you want to learn more about trauma, please join us on Nov. 15 at 5:30 p.m. at the Circle Theatre for our next screening. To sign up, please contact our Family Resource Center at 863-382-1029 or send us an email to familyhelp ccf@gmail.com.
The more people in our community that become aware of and understand trauma, the more we can bring hope and healing to those affected, and prevent trauma experiences from causing adverse effects in the first place. Help us build a trauma-informed community and attend our next screening of the Resilience documentary.
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.