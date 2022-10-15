Tuesday of this week I was minding my own business when I got hit with what fellow writers and I refer to as a “life roll.”
This is something good or bad that has the potential to blow things up in your life. For example, my being a caregiver to my in-laws was a life roll. It had a major impact on my life and affected multiple areas of it.
Anyway, this particular life roll forced me into action, calling people and trying to set something up. Complicating the situation, I was hosting my Bunco group’s monthly meeting at someone’s house, since my house is currently decorated in Disaster Area.
(In case you just said, “What?” Bunco is a popular dice game. Google is your friend if you want details.)
I did my best to prepare for the evening’s festivities while fielding phone calls. Two of them were from two dear friends I reached out to so I could vent my frustration. They probably saved Don from getting an earful and let me get some of my emotions released before Bunco.
Unfortunately, the life roll had scattered my brain. I got to my friend’s house and began to set up – and discovered I’d left something important at home.
Steeling myself, I quieted the group of ladies and explained what had happened earlier, and how it had messed me up – and I started to cry.
One woman jumped up and embraced me. The others all chimed in, not being angry at how I’d messed things up, not cutting me down, but with understanding and compassion – two things I needed quite badly at that point.
We started a half hour late and I was assured that was OK. The support from my sisters in Christ got me through the evening, along with their prayers.
I overslept and was awakened by two phone calls that got me moving rapidly to deal with the ongoing situation. How rapidly? I left the house without drinking coffee or taking my morning meds (don’t worry, I had both later). That took up a good bit of the morning.
By the time dinner time rolled around, I was tired. Not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. As is our tradition, Don and I met at Burger King to gulp down dinner before Bible study.
While we were finishing up, an older lady on a walker approached our table. “Are you the Wares?” she asked.
We acknowledged we were. The lady turned to me and said, “I want you to know how much I love your column.”
We talked a bit. I’m not sharing her name because I don’t have permission, but she is a charming and gracious woman. She mentioned a column she’d particularly enjoyed from over a year ago, which both touched and impressed me, since I barely remember what I wrote last week.
She didn’t know I’d had a couple of not-so-great days. That my mood wasn’t at its cheeriest. That I was weighed down.
She didn’t know how her kind words lifted me up. But they did.
When you see someone struggling, think of the power your words can have. Your words might lift them out of the mire they’re stuck in – or push them deeper in. Choose wisely.
And even if you can’t see that a person is struggling, realize there may be things going on you don’t know about. Your words, even simple ones, could make a huge difference in their outlook and mood. Again, choose wisely.
Words have power. I was reminded of that this week. Thank you to all who used their words to me to strengthen and encourage me. It mattered.