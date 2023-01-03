After working a late-night flight, I sat on my jump seat in the dark, quiet jet as most passengers dozed. I was homesick at this first Thanksgiving holiday away from my rowdy family. A handsome young passenger walked up to me. For the rest of that long cross-country flight while everyone else slept, we talked. Ryan said he was dreading this first trip home since his father died. By the time we landed, I found myself agreeing to go with him to the family home in New Jersey for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

I borrowed a roommate’s brand-new little black dress and climbed into Ryan’s low-slung sports car. Off we went to New Jersey on that glorious afternoon filled with all things autumn – the fragrances on the cool air, the technicolor trees, the roadside stands selling pumpkins and candied apples, the serene lakes. Ryan entertained me with stories of his privileged childhood, impressive college days, and growing up with his large family of all the now-married young siblings I would soon be meeting. Little by little, I began to think I might be out of my element, in what I realized was a rarified atmosphere of wealth and breeding so unlike my own.

