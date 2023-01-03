After working a late-night flight, I sat on my jump seat in the dark, quiet jet as most passengers dozed. I was homesick at this first Thanksgiving holiday away from my rowdy family. A handsome young passenger walked up to me. For the rest of that long cross-country flight while everyone else slept, we talked. Ryan said he was dreading this first trip home since his father died. By the time we landed, I found myself agreeing to go with him to the family home in New Jersey for Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.
I borrowed a roommate’s brand-new little black dress and climbed into Ryan’s low-slung sports car. Off we went to New Jersey on that glorious afternoon filled with all things autumn – the fragrances on the cool air, the technicolor trees, the roadside stands selling pumpkins and candied apples, the serene lakes. Ryan entertained me with stories of his privileged childhood, impressive college days, and growing up with his large family of all the now-married young siblings I would soon be meeting. Little by little, I began to think I might be out of my element, in what I realized was a rarified atmosphere of wealth and breeding so unlike my own.
After several hours, Ryan told me we were almost there and had been driving on the family property for several minutes. At an enormous house, numerous beautiful young people surrounded us, hugging Ryan. We were late due to holiday traffic. With a flurry of introductions – all of which I missed – we were soon seated in an elegant dining room with blue, hand-painted Chinese wallpaper. There seemed to be a chef, a butler, and several servants. Music played softly somewhere. I tried to review what fork to use as I listened more than I talked, smiled, laughed gently in all the right places, and enjoyed memories shared of their recently-deceased father. His widow was subdued, soft spoken, gracious – but still grieving and very fragile. The servants came and went, silently serving each course, one always quietly at the ready in the dining room to cater to the smallest request.
I was busy concentrating on how not to make a complete fool of myself in front of all these oh-so-gentile people when I suddenly became aware that the tone of the conversation had changed. Some comment about the father’s will. Suddenly the widow, dressed entirely in black, stood so quickly that her chair crashed to the floor. She rushed sobbing from the room. Tearful young wives followed to comfort her. There was an uproar of angry voices at the table, brothers shouting at each other. Servants retreated to the kitchen. People started pushing and shoving each other — and then the food fight began. Heirloom china was overturned, contents spilling on the tablecloth. One brother slid on something on the floor, grabbed for the table edge and caught the tablecloth instead, bringing china and food cascading down onto the probably-priceless oriental rug where he fell. Music continued to play on in the background.
Worried for my borrowed dress, I dove under the table when a bowl of something flew past me and splashed on the hand-painted wallpaper. Ryan reached under the table and dragged me out. We made a dash for the door.
The drive back to Manhattan was long and absolutely silent and something malfunctioned with the heat so it was frigid as well. At the toll booth, the guy looked down into the little sports car and gave Ryan a double take, started to speak and then seemed to think better of it. Outside my apartment, Ryan sat trying to think of something to say. After several failed attempts, he turned to me and said, “Judy, thank you for a delightful evening. If you can forget this, may I call you again?” Full on, I saw he had congealed mashed potatoes encrusted in his perfectly-coiffed hair and what looked like a small brown rivulet of dried gravy down in front of his left ear. I started to laugh and I could not stop, the sound echoed and boomeranged around the concrete canyon on my street of tall buildings. Dogs barked. A light went on here and there in the dark.
He had even forgotten my name and I chose to forget his in return. All that remains is this memory of that holiday. The rich may have lots more money than the rest of us but they are not all that different after all. Lesson learned.