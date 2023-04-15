Let’s be honest. There are a lot of rude people in the world. Many of them can be found on social media, where they merrily toss verbal bombs about without concern for the consequences. For some people, the anonymity of sitting behind a computer screen makes them forget their manners – assuming they have any.
But it’s not just social media. Some believe town meetings have grown more contentious over the past few years as people argue about COVID restrictions, masks, and remote learning. It certainly appears that as we’ve grown more divided as a country we’ve also grown less polite.
I for one regret this. I was raised to treat all people I met with a certain amount of courtesy. In my dealings with others, I grant new people in my life with a baseline amount of respect. Now, they can lose that with their behavior, but even then I strive at least to be polite when I tell them their argument is a load of peanut butter.
According to an article I read on www.dnyuz.com, some Massachusetts town councils have wanted people to speak more politely. They were encouraged to pass civility guidelines to encourage good behavior from those commenting in meetings.
One woman in Southborough, Massachusetts named Louise Barron, sued the city for, according to her, silencing her unlawfully. The 71-year-old woman had addressed the Select Board back in 2018, and as you will see, she was not exactly Miss Manners.
She accused the board of violating the state’s open meeting law. When a board member named Daniel Kolenda cut her off and accused her of slander, she shot back, “Look, you need to stop being a Hitler. You’re a Hitler. I can say what I want.”
At that point Kolenda stopped the meeting, stood, and told Barron that she would be escorted from the meeting if she didn’t leave. According to Barron, he also called her “disgusting.”
She was shaken enough by the encounter not to attend any more meetings. She did, however, sue the city.
Last month, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court weighed in. They sided with Barron, striking down Southborough’s civility code that required “respectful and courteous” discourse “free of rude, personal or slanderous remarks.”
In other words, in Massachusetts you can’t outlaw rudeness.
Some people fear that this will spell the end for public comment at meetings, since it is not required by law and elected officials may not want to put up with rude people. Another concern is that less people will run for elected office, given that part of their job description might be dealing with someone calling them names.
I’ve pondered this a bit as I sit here. I haven’t been to any county commission meetings here. This is not entirely my fault: The meetings are on Tuesday mornings, which invariably find me at my congregation’s building teaching Ladies Class. I have priorities.
But let’s say I showed up at a meeting. Let’s say I was upset with something the county was doing. And let’s say I get up to speak to them.
Would I call them names? Would I hurl invectives at them? Would I imply unsavory things about them?
The answer to all three questions is, “No.”
Even if I thought they were in the wrong, I would do my best to present a rational argument. I would be polite. I would try to be kind. And I bet I would get a better response than if I exercised a right to rudeness.
Because here’s the thing. Just because something is legal doesn’t mean it’s the best or that you should indulge in it. There is usually a better way.
Social media people, please remember that before you hit the “Send” button.