Let’s be honest. There are a lot of rude people in the world. Many of them can be found on social media, where they merrily toss verbal bombs about without concern for the consequences. For some people, the anonymity of sitting behind a computer screen makes them forget their manners – assuming they have any.

But it’s not just social media. Some believe town meetings have grown more contentious over the past few years as people argue about COVID restrictions, masks, and remote learning. It certainly appears that as we’ve grown more divided as a country we’ve also grown less polite.

