As I was reading through the headlines on Sunday afternoon, one story specifically caught my attention. Fox News recently reported that the DeSantis campaign was purchasing over $5 million worth of ad time on broadcast, cable, radio and digital media. That was not surprising in itself, but rather the fact that these forms of mass media were specifically Spanish-speaking media. Given my Mexican background, I was especially interested in this story.
Although Hispanic voters have largely voted liberally, there has been a significant trend towards the conservative side in the state of Florida. Especially in between the elections of 2016 and 2020, Hispanic voters were more supportive of former President Trump in the latter presidential election. According to NBC, Hispanic voters accounted for 18% of 2016 voters, with Hilary Clinton receiving 62% of the vote and President Trump receiving 35%. Then, in 2020, Hispanic voters accounted for 19% of the total vote, with President Biden receiving 53% of the vote and President Trump receiving 46% of the vote. According to this data, the Democratic candidates saw their 27% lead drop down to just 7%.
So, now the question has to be posed: Why has the Democratic Party lost so much Hispanic support in the State of Florida? Well, I think the best way to answer that question is with a quote from Guillermo Grenier, a sociology professor at Florida International University. In an interview with Politico, he stated that the Democratic approach to Hispanic voters was “wrought with entitlement.”
Quite frankly, he is spot-on with his assessment. The Democratic Party has long assumed that because they have a softer stance on immigration than their conservative counterparts, they will have the full support of the Hispanic community. In reality, the Hispanic community has a much more diverse set of concerns. For example, how much they will pay at the gas pump, how much food prices have increased, and concerns with the increasingly-socialist stance that many Democratic candidates have run on. This last one is especially important in two aspects. First, a large portion of Hispanic voters in Florida are Cuban immigrants, who witnessed the horrors of a socialist government. Second, many Hispanics overall came to this nation in search of economic opportunities and have benefited from the capitalist system. Any indication of a socialist government threatens those dreams.
Therefore, it is extremely bad news for the Democratic Party that Governor DeSantis is focusing his efforts on the Hispanic community. In most polls, Governor DeSantis is already dusting off his Democratic competition and this initiative will only lead him to a second term. In addition, the support for the Republican governor just two years before a presidential election could prove deadly in this crucial swing state. Whether it be Governor DeSantis or another Republican candidate, the Hispanic vote would only add onto the red wave that is taking over Florida and quite literally get rid of Florida’s legacy as a swing state.
Although bad news for the Democratic Party, this is all amazing news for the Hispanic voting community. The portion that Hispanics play in the voters of each election has been recognized, meaning that candidates will have to prove their worth in order to win their votes. This does not just mean waving a softer immigration system, but actually showing a diversity of solutions to various issues. Whether it be a Republican or Democrat, Hispanic voters will play a huge role in their election victory or defeat.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.