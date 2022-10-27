Right now, I could be typing while I savor the taste of chocolate and peanut butter on my tongue. There could be a small pile of shining gold and silver wrappers next to my keyboard with a four-letter word that strikes fear in my dietary focus. Those darn Twix bars are just too tasty for me to pass up and when packaged in a little two-bite snack, why would I resist?

I know better than to buy these delightful treats because while my willpower is pretty solid, when it comes to those few favorites, I’m a goner. Usually, I can avoid the sugar but with Halloween rolling up on the calendar, sweets are popping up everywhere.

Recommended for you