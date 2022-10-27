Right now, I could be typing while I savor the taste of chocolate and peanut butter on my tongue. There could be a small pile of shining gold and silver wrappers next to my keyboard with a four-letter word that strikes fear in my dietary focus. Those darn Twix bars are just too tasty for me to pass up and when packaged in a little two-bite snack, why would I resist?
I know better than to buy these delightful treats because while my willpower is pretty solid, when it comes to those few favorites, I’m a goner. Usually, I can avoid the sugar but with Halloween rolling up on the calendar, sweets are popping up everywhere.
We stopped by Publix to grab lunch and groceries last Sunday and the goods coming out of our cart were all healthy stuff. Vegetables and salad fixings for our weekday lunches, dried and fresh fruit for my daily breakfast oatmeal and there wasn’t a chip or snack in sight. We chatted during checkout as my stomach groaned with hunger. The candy was calling my name, but I chided myself with the reminder that I had splurged on a fancy packaged salad, and I could wait the 20 minutes or so until I got home to dine. As we readied to exit the store, my guy suddenly saw the sea of candy nearby. “Isn’t trick-or-treat next weekend,” he said. “I’d better grab a couple of bags.”
“No, no,” I begged. “Don’t do it. If you buy it now, we will eat all of it before the weekend comes and you know it.” Boldly, we made our way past the confectionary circus and once in the fresh air and sunshine we celebrated that win. It’s hard to pass up something delicious like this especially when you’re hungry and know it will be a bit before you get to eat your meal. We tell ourselves we will sample just one piece, but I will be honest, when it comes to those darn Twix bars, you’d better believe no one will ever get even one of those ringing my doorbell. Long before the adorable youngsters and aging teens show up, I will have ferreted out and eaten every single one.
Then there’s those peanut butter cups. It’s like serious trouble when they package these things together. I don’t buy them because I won’t stop until those are gone. Those treats have to be specifically engineered for craving-inducing memories because I know after writing this column I’ll have to be on guard for the weakness. My work unit is all about happy people and often provides candy as motivation. Thankfully all the Twix are already gone. Yes, that’s what I said, I can’t pass them up.
We bypassed the big bags of bon bons this recent shopping trip, but I know my guy will bring some home eventually. We might not even be home on trick-or-treat night, so you know who is going to be sampling those sweets. I’d say it’s not a big deal as Halloween comes around once a year, but we’re being honest in this space today. This holiday is just the beginning of the season of eating.