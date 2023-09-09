I recently had a conversation with a nice older lady in my congregation. As I was driving her home, she told me how much she loved my writing and that years ago, she’d toyed with the idea of writing herself.
Her son’s English class gave him the opportunity to write short stories and she told me how much she enjoyed brainstorming with him about them.
“What stopped you?” I asked.
She said she’d lacked self-confidence at the time and wasn’t sure at all if she could start now and be any good.
We talked a bit more and I saw her safely home. I find myself thinking back on that conversation tonight as I think about my own career.
“Laura’s Look” started in 1998. I was 40 at the time, a stay-at-home mom who was more than a little squirrely. Thanks to a kind and generous editor (I’m looking at you, Romona) I got my start and it continues to this day.
Seven years later, I made the decision to pursue a career in fiction. I knew it would take hard work, and it would take time. I knew I had a lot to learn and had a ton of room for improvement.
Eighteen years have passed. I have worked hard, and I know I’ve improved, though I haven’t arrived by a long shot. I have sold a few things, published more things, and tried to make a go of this.
On the one hand, I have achieved a small measure of success. Those of you who read the column and have told me how much you love it brighten my day. Just today a friend of mine made a point of telling me she’d read my latest novel and loved it. Such feedback tells me I’m on the right path.
But it’s easy to get discouraged. Most months I take in enough money for a couple of nice dinners out (I don’t use it for that, but you get the idea). It’s a far cry of where I want to be, which is to make enough money that if we had to, we could live off the income.
It’s tempting at times to give it up, even if my entire being cringes at the idea. To wonder if I’m destined to be a low-level writer, overshadowed by so many others. To wonder what I’m doing wrong.
And I look at myself, 65 years old, and wonder if it’s possible to make a difference at this stage of the game. I sometimes regret that I didn’t start writing sooner, when I was younger and had more energy. And my doubt will sometimes whisper that I started too late, and it’s not possible to achieve what I want now.
But then I think of a fellow author named Jerry Weinberg. Jerry was older than I am and has sadly passed from this life. But he was kind to me (he sold me an old MacBook for shipping costs, which was above and beyond the call of duty) and an encourager.
He said something once I’ve never forgotten. “Do you know the best time to plant an oak tree? Twenty years ago. Do you know the second-best time to plant an oak tree? Right now.”
So, yeah, maybe I should have started sooner. Maybe I shouldn’t have allowed life to derail me as it did when I spent years caring for my in-laws (not that I regret that decision).
But you know what? I can keep going. Keep learning, trying, and not give up. It’s not too late for me to succeed.
The same goes for you. Whatever your dreams, chances are they aren’t out of reach if you want to pursue them. It might take work. It might mean taking a chance on yourself. It might mean stepping out of your comfort zone to see what you can do.
Join me. It’s the second-best time to plant an oak tree. Let’s do it together.