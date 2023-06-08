To say that nature is full of surprises probably doesn’t come as a shock, but you must admit nearly everyone loves to see something they didn’t know existed. It’s a true joy of mine to introduce others to a creature they’ve never seen before or witness someone experiencing the marvel of nature right before their eyes. Never too busy to hear a nature story, please do share when you’ve seen something amazing and there are bonus points if it includes laughter.
Recently I enjoyed interacting with a lady who was sharing an image on her phone. Having never seen such a thing before, she helped us pass the moments between appointments with the image of a western scorpion loaded up with young on her back. Did you know scorpions give birth to live young? Once born, the babies pile up and ride on mom’s back until after their first molt several weeks later. Perhaps you’ve not had the opportunity to see this, but in Florida our native scorpions do the very same. If you do see one, it is best to scoop it up and transport it outdoors cautiously, so you don’t disturb the young or the mother. While her sting isn’t deadly, it is quite painful and something you’ll want to avoid.
Have you ever seen a wolf spider momma doing the same? Piled up with babies on her back, I snicker whenever I overhear a story about how someone tried to kill a spider only to have what seemed like thousands of baby spiders scatter. Did you know this momma arachnid will gather up her brood if you leave them alone? Believe me she can find them all better than you can with all those eyes of hers and won’t likely leave any behind. Hunting spiders, they won’t spin webs or set up house indoors if given the opportunity to be escorted outside graciously.
How about those frogs right now? I may be overheard spouting some colorful words if one of those Cuban tree frogs hops on in as I exit my home to walk the dingo. It’s not that I have bad manners but rather that I’m channeling intense frustration over a potential night of lost sleep and foaming felines. Those slick, clinging amphibians have a slime coating that creates a distasteful film in any predator’s mouth. This includes housecats that are beside themselves for hours trying to catch the darn hoppers. The only thing worse than having to try and wipe out a sick kitty’s mouth is picking up the carnage from when one of those Indo-Pacific geckos slip in.
Slithering and scooting their way around the corners and across the ceilings, the cats quite honestly lose their minds in the thrill of it all. It’s hysterical for the first 15 minutes or so. Then, I swear, both figuratively and verbally, as one cat attempts to scale vertical walls in her hunting prowess, knocking everything around. The crashing typically lasts for hours because have you ever tried to catch one of these lizards? The cats chirp in frustration and climb whatever they can to try and pluck that creature off the wall.
Here’s to more wildlife interaction in less dramatic fashion and new experiences that leave us breathless in a wonderful way.