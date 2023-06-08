To say that nature is full of surprises probably doesn’t come as a shock, but you must admit nearly everyone loves to see something they didn’t know existed. It’s a true joy of mine to introduce others to a creature they’ve never seen before or witness someone experiencing the marvel of nature right before their eyes. Never too busy to hear a nature story, please do share when you’ve seen something amazing and there are bonus points if it includes laughter.

Recently I enjoyed interacting with a lady who was sharing an image on her phone. Having never seen such a thing before, she helped us pass the moments between appointments with the image of a western scorpion loaded up with young on her back. Did you know scorpions give birth to live young? Once born, the babies pile up and ride on mom’s back until after their first molt several weeks later. Perhaps you’ve not had the opportunity to see this, but in Florida our native scorpions do the very same. If you do see one, it is best to scoop it up and transport it outdoors cautiously, so you don’t disturb the young or the mother. While her sting isn’t deadly, it is quite painful and something you’ll want to avoid.

