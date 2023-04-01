Regular readers of this column know that I have been maintaining a writing streak for quite some time. In case you don’t remember (or don’t know), I started a streak of writing new words – either fiction or, in the case of the column, non-fiction – every day. No matter what.
I started the streak on June 29th, 2020 – in the middle of COVID. In the beginning, I had no minimum word count. If I wrote words, it counted, even if it came to under 100.
At the same time I was keeping a calendar of my writing progress. Every time I write 250 words, I get to put a star on that day. Five-hundred words, two stars. And so on. On days I wrote thousands of words (and they did happen), I would put some stars on that day and handwrite “plus X” – X being the number of stars I couldn’t fit in the space.
After a while, I was comfortable enough to set a minimum of 250 words a day. That seemed doable to me. Normally, I can bang that out in 15 minutes or less. And each day would have at least one star.
After a while I bumped the minimum up to 500 words a day. That went well for a while. Recently, I’ve been forced to drop back down to 250 words a day (for some reason, writing is a challenge these past few months).
But the thing was, I wrote every day. No matter what else was going on in my life, words were written. That meant no breaks for vacations, illnesses, or life rolls.
Sometimes it meant getting creative. I’ve written in a moving car, at airports, in hotel rooms while out of town. I’ve written when I was so tired I just wanted to hang it up and go to bed. When other parts of my life were blowing up around me.
In that latter situation, the writing became a haven. It was something I could control, a temporary escape from the things I couldn’t. It was a blessing during some of the hardest times in my life.
And at this point, the streak itself applies pressure. “You’ve come so far, do you really want to quit now?” is a thought I’ve had. That has sometimes gotten me to the keyboard when I haven’t felt like it.
I say all this because of last Saturday. That day we were leaving our precious grandkids and their parents and heading for home. At the time, I had figured we were going to get home by nine in the evening, which left me time to write in the comfort of my office.
When we arrived in Charlotte (and I have no idea why we wound up going from South Carolina to North Carolina when Florida is south of both of them), we were greeted with the news that our flight had been delayed. By hours. When it was said and done, we would be lucky to get home before midnight.
I thought about this while waiting for Don to bring some dinner. As I sat in the noisy food court, I remembered that this wasn’t just any Saturday. According to my records, this was day 1,000 of my streak – assuming I didn’t break it then and there.
When Don called me to get my food preference, I mentioned this to him. “What will I do?” I asked.
And Don, who has been incredibly supportive of my writing, said, “You’ll write after dinner.”
And I did. I had to change seats with him at one point, because the sun shone on my laptop screen, making it unreadable. Of course, switching meant the sun was now in my eyes but I managed to still see the screen.
I wrote for 20 minutes. Didn’t break 500, but did get close. And I didn’t break my streak. Day 1,000 was on the books.
Yes, there is always a chance I will eventually end this streak. Some life rolls may be impossible to work around. I know that.
I also know that today is 1,004.
Let’s see how far I can fly.