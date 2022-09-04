Agritourism allows agriculture businesses to diversify and has several potential benefits for rural areas. It helps U.S. farmers and ranchers generate revenue from recreational or educational activities, such as tours of a working farm or “pick-your-own fruits and vegetables” programs. Beginning and small and mid-size farms are increasingly exploring agritourism as a strategy to remain competitive. Agritourism also has the potential to help revitalize rural economies, educate the public about agriculture, and preserve agricultural heritage. In addition, community-focused farms may find agritourism an attractive option because it provides more labor opportunities for local residents.
Research shows that agritourism can bring several economic benefits. It was found that the average income from agritourism accounted for about one-third of the overall household income of farmers. Moreover, food service is an important factor in the success of agritourism as it brings extra money to farmers.
Although many factors affect an operator’s decision to adopt agritourism, researchers identified farm and regional characteristics associated with higher agritourism revenue. Being located near natural amenities or near other outdoor activities has a statistically significant positive impact on agritourism economic activity.
From a tourism perspective, it adds more attractions to a destination and help make the area more attractive to tourists. Visitors are planning stops at farms during their stays and creating memories that will last a lifetime.
“Agritourism, one of the state’s fast-growing new business ventures, allows small farms to survive and thrive,” said Lena Juarez, executive director of the Florida Agritourism Association. “Florida agritourism is the ultimate field trip where Floridians and visitors to our state want to return to their rural roots and experience the joys and benefits of farm life.”
• Agritourism is defined as any activity carried out on a farm or ranch that allows members of the public, for recreational, entertainment or educational purposes, to view or enjoy rural activities, including farming, ranching, historic, cultural, harvest-your-own activities, or natural activities and attractions.
• Female operators, older operators and those operating large ranches with cattle and horses are most likely to have agritourism income.
• Farms in remote rural areas are more likely to participate in agritourism, but smaller farm operations seldom report significant agritourism revenue; in contract, agritourism businesses close to urban areas tend to have higher agritourism revenue.
Sebring Agritourism ForumThe area’s first Agritourism Forum will take place Sept. 13-14 at the Highlands County Extension Office in Sebring (4509 George Blvd.). The program is designed for anyone interested in starting or expanding an agritourism business.
The Forum will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. with a Farm Tour. Registered attendees will meet at the Extension Office and caravan in their own vehicles to different agritourism businesses in Highlands County. Dinner will be available for attendees to purchase at the last tour location.
The Forum will continue Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with speakers and panels discussing a variety of agritourism topics including trends and opportunities for Florida agritourism, how to market your operation, agritourism rules and liability, and funding sources to start or expand your agritourism business.
The Forum is co-hosted by Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), Florida Agritourism Association, Highlands County Extension/IFAS, Highlands County Farm Bureau, and the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce.
Advance registration of $25/person is required, which includes both days of the Forum plus lunch on Sept. 14. The registration deadline is Sept. 7. To register online, go to https://tinyurl.com/2n76txur
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20-plus years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.