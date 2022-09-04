Agritourism allows agriculture businesses to diversify and has several potential benefits for rural areas. It helps U.S. farmers and ranchers generate revenue from recreational or educational activities, such as tours of a working farm or “pick-your-own fruits and vegetables” programs. Beginning and small and mid-size farms are increasingly exploring agritourism as a strategy to remain competitive. Agritourism also has the potential to help revitalize rural economies, educate the public about agriculture, and preserve agricultural heritage. In addition, community-focused farms may find agritourism an attractive option because it provides more labor opportunities for local residents.

Research shows that agritourism can bring several economic benefits. It was found that the average income from agritourism accounted for about one-third of the overall household income of farmers. Moreover, food service is an important factor in the success of agritourism as it brings extra money to farmers.

