It happened again. I had an idea for an article and along the way it took a sharp turn. Here is what happened. I was reading an article in Kitplanes Magazine by senior editor Paul Dye. Paul was the longest tenured NASA flight director and was our last EAA Chapter 1240 dinner speaker. Paul’s article was about handing the unexpected that aircraft kit builders can experience when they are flight testing an aircraft they just built. I thought some of the points he made would be good to include in my weekly column since we are building kit aircraft in our school program.

So, being the responsible semi-newspaper journalist I might be, I emailed Paul to ask permission to use some of his article in my column. His positive response was quick and added a surprise. He said he was in town with Lockwood Aviation working on getting his multi-engine float plane rating in an AirCam. We decided we should get together for lunch and catch up.

Recommended for you