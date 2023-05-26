It happened again. I had an idea for an article and along the way it took a sharp turn. Here is what happened. I was reading an article in Kitplanes Magazine by senior editor Paul Dye. Paul was the longest tenured NASA flight director and was our last EAA Chapter 1240 dinner speaker. Paul’s article was about handing the unexpected that aircraft kit builders can experience when they are flight testing an aircraft they just built. I thought some of the points he made would be good to include in my weekly column since we are building kit aircraft in our school program.
So, being the responsible semi-newspaper journalist I might be, I emailed Paul to ask permission to use some of his article in my column. His positive response was quick and added a surprise. He said he was in town with Lockwood Aviation working on getting his multi-engine float plane rating in an AirCam. We decided we should get together for lunch and catch up.
This was only my second face-to-face meeting with Paul, but it was like we have known each other for years and that is a common feeling when aviators get together. Regardless of our experience, we all have a recognized foundation of understanding and enthusiasm for the world of flight.
As we caught up with our activities and our common background, and as we talked about our love for the Pacific Northwest and the Seattle area, I mentioned I used to work for the National Park Service at Mount Rainier. It turns out his wife worked for the NPS and is still a resource scientist for them. As you might expect, Paul and his wife know some of the same people I worked with the NPS. The world just keeps getting smaller.
His article concerned “Dealing With Off-Nominal” situations, which is NASA speak for emergencies. Here are some of his thoughts:
“One of the greatest understatements ever uttered on an air-to-ground radio link was made by astronaut James Lovell on Apollo 13. ‘Uh, Houston, we’ve had a problem.’ That simple and direct phrase, delivered without emotion, began one of the most astounding “off-nominal” rescue situations in the history of spaceflight and taught many lessons on how not to panic but to think creatively to get the job done. In this case, it was getting a crew back safely to earth with a crippled spaceship. This might seem worlds away from your new homebuilt aircraft or one that you have been asked to fly for a friend — but they are all just flying machines. Many of the same rules apply. Fly the machine, work the problem, and don’t do anything rash or stupid.
The basic airplane is understood well enough in this day and age that the average recreational private pilot will most likely never have to deal with an emergency. Airframes are rugged and designs well-proven, engines are reliable over the course of many thousands of hours and avionics have reached a level of reliability undreamed of in the age of discrete components on circuit boards. It is hard to get lost with half a dozen GPS-enabled devices in the cockpit, weather information is plentiful, and we’ve got enough fuel management devices available that it is hard not to give a funny look to anyone who actually creates an empty tank in flight.
But the world of Experimental aviation can still present surprises to those who venture deeply enough into the realm of the unproven. Especially when dealing with new or modified designs or systems that have been modified, pilots are still finding themselves to be honest test pilots. Skills necessary to deal with the unexpected are potentially going to be needed, and the question many ask is, “Where do I get those skills?”
The answer is often that old phrase that goes something like, “You deal with problems with experience, and you gain experience by dealing with problems.” In other words, it is hard to find a manual for how to deal with the “off-nominal,” a phrase pounded into me by years of service in the space program, where for some reason, we choose not to use the word “emergency” unless it is an actual, uh…emergency. We expect new systems and craft (space or air) to have problems and quirks, so we train heavily (and continuously) to deal with the unexpected”. Thanks, Paul, for sharing that.
A point to understand is that the unexpected can happen to us at any time in almost any part of our lives. Some of our “off-nominal” events could be sudden and dramatic, such as driving or flying, or the diagnosis of an unexpected illness or other life event that is longer but equally impactful.
So, what do we do? If you are a pilot and you have an emergency, a sequence has been drilled into you during training. Aviate, navigate, then communicate. The first thing to do is continue to fly the plane and then work on the problem as you have been trained and go to the emergency checklist that provides you with the sequence and guidance to resolve the problem.
Another point is to maintain your mental control, rely on your training, and sort out the options. In our lives with all the unexpected, unwanted things that come our way, stay in control and “fly the plane”. Don’t overreact, get the facts, know what the scope of the challenge is and work on a solution. I did that when I was diagnosed with cancer. Looking back, I did most things right, but others I could have done better, such as communicating and letting others assist in sorting out the challenge.
As it was said, “You deal with problems with experience, and you gain experience by dealing with problems.” More than likely you are not the first person to experience your off-nominal situation. Seek out others who have been there before and have them help you prepare for what might happen or help you deal with the existing situation. Thanks Paul, it was a great lunch.
This will be my last article for a while. It has been a hectic and busy time. I hope to have Puff II finished with the extended annual by the time you are reading this so I can get out and above the clouds and have some adventures I can share. When school starts in early August, I’ll be able to share with all of you, “What I did on my summer vacation”.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.