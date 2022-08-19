The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning the faulty precedent of Roe v. Wade, is not the end but rather a new beginning for a growing and influential pro-life movement. And while uncertainty remains ahead in the battle for the rights of the unborn, we must look to the history of the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, as the model for the way forward.
It is interesting to note the similarities between the two movements, both which developed as a result of erroneous Supreme Court decisions depriving entire classes of individuals from experiencing the “blessings of liberty” promised in the preamble of the Constitution. Plessy v. Ferguson’s (1896) “separate but equal” ruling took the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause out of context, creating setbacks for the African-American civil rights accomplishments made during Reconstruction. This blocked further progress until Brown v. Board of Education (1954) overturned the precedent, helping pave the way for the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.
Similarly, Roe’s invention of a “constitutional right” to an abortion, fabricated by stretching the intent of clauses in both the Bill of Rights and the Fourteenth Amendment’s Due Process Clause, overturned life-affirming laws in numerous states protecting the rights of the unborn. In its aftermath, a pro-life movement was born and gradually developed over the course of the last fifty years, but with its hands largely tied on advancing legislation. And now that the Dobbs ruling has removed the roadblocks, so too, the pro-life movement is ripe with the opportunity to move forward – winning hearts and minds toward the eventual goal of making abortion as unthinkable as slavery and racial segregation.
So, what is this way forward? It will involve the same courage, conviction and prayer, which fueled the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in its quest for civil rights throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Their critics sought to use intimidation and coercion to silence them, much like the 21st century pro-abortion lobby seeks to use the power of “cancel culture” to intimidate the pro-life movement into silence. And just as the courageous, non-violent civil rights activists refused to back down even in the midst of violent threats, the pro-life movement must also move in good faith, refusing to back down amidst abortion-rights activists promising a “summer of rage”, which has already resulted in property damage to more than 50 pro-life pregnancy care centers since the leak of the Dobbs ruling in early May.
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. understood that the campaign for civil rights not only involved legislation, but winning hearts and minds, through his message that the promises in the Declaration of Independence extend to all men and women. The pro-life movement has already been winning on this front – through pro-life pregnancy care centers throughout the nation, offering life-affirming counseling and ultrasound technology to numerous women facing unplanned pregnancy – providing care and compassion to mother and unborn child; through an emerging pro-life youth movement, including groups such as Students for Life and Young Americans for Freedom, who are working to compassionately win the hearts of their peers toward the cause of life; and most importantly – through heartfelt prayer and fasting, including groups such as 40 Days for Life, whose volunteers have labored in prayer outside of abortion clinics, refusing to give up hope, and keeping faith.
This is the way forward to win the battle for the sanctity of life. In the end, the same principles which guided the civil rights movement guide the pro-life movement – America’s founding principle, the self-evident truth that we are all endowed by our Creator from the moment of conception to the moment of natural death, with the unalienable right to life.
Virgil Beato is a resident of Sebring.