The Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, overturning the faulty precedent of Roe v. Wade, is not the end but rather a new beginning for a growing and influential pro-life movement. And while uncertainty remains ahead in the battle for the rights of the unborn, we must look to the history of the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, as the model for the way forward.

It is interesting to note the similarities between the two movements, both which developed as a result of erroneous Supreme Court decisions depriving entire classes of individuals from experiencing the “blessings of liberty” promised in the preamble of the Constitution. Plessy v. Ferguson’s (1896) “separate but equal” ruling took the Fourteenth Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause out of context, creating setbacks for the African-American civil rights accomplishments made during Reconstruction. This blocked further progress until Brown v. Board of Education (1954) overturned the precedent, helping pave the way for the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

