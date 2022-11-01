Columns in our Highlands News-Sun by pilot John Rousch often remind me of my many years as a flight attendant, even though I know virtually nothing about flying a plane. I joke I was too busy beyond the cockpit door ‘slinging hash’ instead. Still, I learn something new every week reading his FLIGHTLINE column. His columns take me back to those long-ago days but they also – often – take me away, for a little while, from all the awfulness going on at ‘ground level’ right now. I highly recommend them.
You can also go visit ( on designated Saturdays) at EAA 1240’s hangar at the Sebring airport for their inexpensive pancake breakfasts. Take the kids. Pilots in all kinds of big and little planes fly in for pancakes and conversation. They will let you sit in their planes, tell you all kinds of stories, even sometimes take kids for short flights. Talk about getting away from it all. Even if you don’t have a history like mine, especially if you don’t, reading John’s weekly columns can transport you out of your own comfort zone, take you away, make your spirits soar and your mind expand – a vacation for your mind and your mood.
Every FLIGHTLINE column reminds me of my beloved foster father who died a year ago on Thanksgiving after a long career as an Eastern Airlines pilot. I asked Dan after he retired if he ever dreamed of flying. He replied quietly, “Every night.” Commercial airlines in 1988 had a mandatory retirement age for their pilots at 60. Imagine being considered obsolete on your 60th birthday. Here’s a guy who at 23 was teaching pilots 10 years older than himself how to land single-engine prop planes on aircraft carriers. “There’s not much margin for error . . . “ Dan used to say with a slow grin. Calmest man I ever met in my life. A man who had safely delivered hundreds of thousands of passengers to their destinations for 33 years – forced out at 60. When I told John Rousch, he said, “Bring him here. I’ll take him up.” I told Dan. He never made it back down here, never met John Rousch, but he did not forget this kind offer and always asked about John whenever we talked.
I remember sitting with Dan at a beat-up old coffee table long into the night while his other four much-younger kids and exhausted wife slept. He would be doing his voluminous revisions, surrounded by brown paper grocery bags and his flight bag, while listening to a troubled, self-centered, 15-year-old talk endlessly about herself and all her little problems with school and crushes on unfathomable boys. Since he wasn’t even 30 yet, he still vividly remembered his own troubled teens. Listening to his advice on how to handle boys was quite an education. It gave me a real advantage in dating.
My young foster father fascinated my boyfriends. The running joke in my family was that they actually wanted to ‘go steady’ with Dan, not me. These boys all treated me with the utmost respect. God forbid they be banished from Dan Saunders’ good graces by ‘disrespecting’ his daughter. Often when I wanted to be kissed, I had to make the advances. Many of them stayed in touch with him for decades after I had flown the nest.
Sometimes as a break from his revision filing, Dan and I would design houses together on graph paper. One was a minutely-detailed, three-story round house with each room pie-shaped. We even designed where each electrical outlet should go. It took months to get it just right. Along the way, Dan taught me not to accept any limitations on what I could accomplish – that the sky was the limit.
I was somewhat overwhelmed with the many boxes of Dan’s belongings Sandy brought me – the family historian. As such, I am tasked with dividing it up among his five kids and many grandkids. I was OK with it all until Sandy handed me Dan’s old, beat-up black flight bag – then I cried. I may not be able to let go of that old flight bag. I know it will always remind me of Dan and life’s lessons learned. If we are very, very lucky, each of us can inspire someone else like Captain Dan Saunders inspired me. Let’s give it a try.