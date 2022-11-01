Columns in our Highlands News-Sun by pilot John Rousch often remind me of my many years as a flight attendant, even though I know virtually nothing about flying a plane. I joke I was too busy beyond the cockpit door ‘slinging hash’ instead. Still, I learn something new every week reading his FLIGHTLINE column. His columns take me back to those long-ago days but they also – often – take me away, for a little while, from all the awfulness going on at ‘ground level’ right now. I highly recommend them.

You can also go visit ( on designated Saturdays) at EAA 1240’s hangar at the Sebring airport for their inexpensive pancake breakfasts. Take the kids. Pilots in all kinds of big and little planes fly in for pancakes and conversation. They will let you sit in their planes, tell you all kinds of stories, even sometimes take kids for short flights. Talk about getting away from it all. Even if you don’t have a history like mine, especially if you don’t, reading John’s weekly columns can transport you out of your own comfort zone, take you away, make your spirits soar and your mind expand – a vacation for your mind and your mood.

Recommended for you