Recently, I watched the weather reports of predictably, lousy flying weather and would-be passengers too exhausted to even describe what they have been through trying to get to Grandma’s house for Christmas, wishing it were just over the river and through the woods. I felt their pain.
For 27 years, I was a flight attendant working practically every holiday including Groundhog Day. Being able to celebrate on the actual date is merely a laughable suggestion for airline employees. But, oh the perks!
One December I found myself on a month’s worth of 44-hour layovers in downtown San Francisco. I saw the ‘Painted Ladies’ – hundred-plus-year-old townhouses all in a row – decorated for Christmas. The life-size (edible, but don’t you dare break off a piece) gingerbread house in the lobby of a grand old hotel. And the shopping, the shopping! The Wharf! China town! The actual Ghirardelli store so overflowing with their famous chocolate that you could smell it wafting out into the street.
One winter, I should have realized what I was in for when I checked in for my New York flight. The Miami terminal was mobbed with stranded passengers whose flights were delayed, canceled. Mountains of luggage. Crying kids. Harried, wild-eyed parents. Upstairs, the Eastern Crew Scheduling was a sea of wall-to-wall, navy blue uniforms and nobody looked happy. There wasn’t a whole lot of ‘Joy To The World’ holiday spirit among our passengers either when we finally arrived in the New York area and they saw the frightful weather.
Our limo to the motel never came. Our three pilots split up and went looking for transportation, any transportation, while we flight attendants shivered at curbside until a catering truck, a pick-up truck, and a big old Cadillac with two of our passengers all arrived together, each with one of our pilots. They did a coin toss for who would have to get in the back of the pick-up truck along with all our luggage. The unlikely caravan delivered us to the motel where we thanked them profusely and tipped them generously.
The small lobby was filled with wall-to-wall stranded passengers and flight crews from several different airlines. There were just three clerks behind the desk and the phones were ringing off the hook with still more people begging for a room. The captain gathered us together and told us the good news was that we had rooms. The bad news was that we had just two single rooms for the nine of us. The three pilots would share one and the six flight attendants would share the other. They would roll four cots into our single room and two people would have to share the only somewhat-larger bed. The problem was there were six flight attendants and two were male.
Picture six strangers with identical uniforms and tiny matching suitcases all together in one room for about eight hours. Nobody had a robe and the two men didn’t even have pajamas. Our predicament combined with exhaustion made everything funny. We shared a few little bars of soap and about four bath towels. One of the girls loaned her dress-length slip to one of the guys as a nightshirt and the other guy just mumbled, ‘I’m good,’ and dove under the covers.
After “lights out” one of the girls started singing Christmas carols, changing the lyrics as she went along until everybody was singing. They were still singing when I fell asleep. During the night, ‘Nature Boy’ thought he had the ‘all clear’ to make a bathroom run. Tiptoeing between all the open suitcases on the floor, he stepped squarely in one and onto a tube of something. The tube and he both shrieked, waking everybody, and he tripped and fell on one of the cots waking its occupant. After a moment, in a husky, seductive Marilyn Monroe imitation, she purred, “Well, hello sailor. I’ve been waiting for you all night.”
The next morning, we all pulled ourselves together and made Eastern proud, looking like the business-like professionals EAL thought they had hired and trained to handle anything life threw at them. They were right. After our breakfast service, we started sharing our layover story with passengers here and there in the plane. When we landed in sunny Miami and the agent opened the airplane door, he was bracing for yet another plane full of disgruntled passengers and grim crew members. Instead, both passengers and crew members were all laughing, hugging each other goodbye. The agent said, “So OK, what happened here ?” We all looked at each other and one of the crew answered, “ Oh, nothing, just a routine trip ...”