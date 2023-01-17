Recently, I watched the weather reports of predictably, lousy flying weather and would-be passengers too exhausted to even describe what they have been through trying to get to Grandma’s house for Christmas, wishing it were just over the river and through the woods. I felt their pain.

For 27 years, I was a flight attendant working practically every holiday including Groundhog Day. Being able to celebrate on the actual date is merely a laughable suggestion for airline employees. But, oh the perks!

