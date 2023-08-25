Just over a week ago we began classes at the Sebring Regional Airport with our high school aviation and engineering program. There were many new faces and a cadre of returning students. We were a bit cramped due the number of students – 65 and seven staff in addition to the three project aircraft in the hangar. The Cessna 172 that is stored in the hangar by some EAA chapter members was rolled out for the morning session. It filled my heart with joy knowing we were starting another journey of exploring options and opportunities for these students.
The Zenith 750 two-place project aircraft now has wings attached and is taking up a much larger footprint in the hangar. Our van’s RV-12 will have three different assembly stations that will be completed in sections that later will be joined together to become a full-size aircraft. There will be room for the growing in size RV-12 as the Zenith 750 will be completed and living in a T-hangar at the airport.
There is also an AIrCam under construction in the hangar by an EAA Chapter 1240 member, so there is a great deal of building action happening.
The morning was busy as we sorted out the workspace and had everyone going in the right direction. Our returning students were a great help in ushering our new students around the busy workplace. They remembered what it was like when they were new students in a land of aluminum, clecos, and rivets.
Our 20 engineering students headed to their lab to begin their journey with the state-of-the-art Fusion 360 aeronautical engineering curriculum. Steve Picklesmier and Dean Long are leading the Fusion 360 group. Our engineering students will be earning an industry recognized certification in Autodesk.
Our aviation side of the house is comprised of two groups. One group is new students to aviation who will begin working in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) high school beginning level building a foundation of the aviation and aerospace industries. The second group is more advanced, and they will be studying UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems), commonly known as drones. This area of our aviation world is expanding very rapidly and the career tracks and opportunities are wide open for our students. The UAS students will be earning an industry recognized certification in Unmanned Aerial Systems and an FAA Remote Pilot Certificate.
We added another program track to our program, which is one I have high hopes for and expect it to grow quickly. We selected eight students to pilot an internship/apprentice program where students will spend the whole time that they are at the airport working in businesses side-by-side with FAA-certified technicians, learning the craft with hands-on involvement. The skills they learn, and the hours worked, are hours that will be logged officially in their FAA logbooks. These hours will be credited for their required hours for FAA certification in Airframe and Powerplant, and Avionics FAA Technician certification. We are very grateful to JB Engines (Powerplant), Carter Aircraft (Airframe), DUC Propeller and Lockwood Aviation (Airframe), and Hendricks Aviation (Avionics) for providing these opportunities.
Another building project beyond our aircraft is an aircraft engine build, an O-360 that will be built by our students under the guidance of JB Engines. Jim Brod is funding the build and the engine will be auctioned off at Sun-N-Fun this coming April. After the materials’ cost are repaid, the profits will go back to the program for the next engine project.
As I sit in the office donated by the Sebring Airport Authority, I look out the window to the flight line and runways. I think back to the desk I sat at in my Lake Placid High school drafting lab, that did have a window, but I didn’t need one to see the image of a dream that had come true. It has come true that we have a program that provides some amazing opportunities and options for our students. I know the future would need to be at the airport for a dynamic aviation and engineering program. There are many people, organizations, and our public supporters that shared that dream that came together to make it a reality. Thank you. All of you are the wind beneath our wings, lifting our students.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.