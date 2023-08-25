Just over a week ago we began classes at the Sebring Regional Airport with our high school aviation and engineering program. There were many new faces and a cadre of returning students. We were a bit cramped due the number of students – 65 and seven staff in addition to the three project aircraft in the hangar. The Cessna 172 that is stored in the hangar by some EAA chapter members was rolled out for the morning session. It filled my heart with joy knowing we were starting another journey of exploring options and opportunities for these students.

The Zenith 750 two-place project aircraft now has wings attached and is taking up a much larger footprint in the hangar. Our van’s RV-12 will have three different assembly stations that will be completed in sections that later will be joined together to become a full-size aircraft. There will be room for the growing in size RV-12 as the Zenith 750 will be completed and living in a T-hangar at the airport.

