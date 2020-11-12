Feeling like I’ve been hobbling around longer than I care to admit, this past week has been an eye opener. Before COVID-19, Mr. Harris and I easily logged six miles each day between pre-dawn walks and after-work exercising. Then, of course, everything changed.
When coronavirus closures led to remote work, my transition included several broken toes. Trying to do everything at once, a large ottoman slowed me down rather abruptly. Purple toes disdaining any sort of distance, I changed out daily walks with stationary cycling. At least I was moving, or it felt like it anyway. Once healed, carving out walking time was a challenge. Mileage dropping to pitiful numbers, waiting for normal was futile and I needed to get going again.
Moving a bit too fast in the right direction, plantar fasciitis began dogging me. Soon just getting out of bed became an exercise in wall-assisted ambulation. Having hobbled down this path before, I rotated ice and stretching, changed my shoes and ordered a night splint. On the road to recovery, we returned to our morning mileage. Several weeks in, I began to yearn for after-work hikes. I planned to add mileage cautiously to avoid derailing my mending tendon. It never happened because a couple days later, I woke up, but could not get up.
Completely unable to move without crazy back pain, I experienced an entire 24-hour period utterly dependent on another. Quite exasperating and very much humbled, I relied on Mr. Harris to do nearly everything for me. He’s a gem and graciously packed me in ice, propped me with pillows and set up my laptop so I could work. He also made me breakfast and brought me coffee. Then I needed water and my hand splints. I forgot to ask for the wireless mouse and mouse pad. A pen and note pad were also needed along with all those files in my rolling bag. My charging cords, a little more coffee and another trip to the bathroom — again — and still he was smiling.
The following day was a bit better. The third, I was able to manage alone for the most part. While I know I am blessed to have someone to help me, it is still incredibly hard to rely on others. How do you not feel like you are a bother, because basically you have to bother them for everything you need. A productive person, I become very frustrated by my own limitations. Used to being the one to take care of others, I was comforted by the reminder that I am valued even in my infirmities.
I may feel overwhelmed, inefficient and lost because I’m not able to be “me” as usual, but sometimes growth is all about being still and learning one matters not because of what they do or accomplish, but simply because they exist. From election insanity to a messy house and maybe a few too many responsibilities, it cannot all be on me and if it is, well that’s just not going to work. Being reminded of this, it is clear I need to work on achieving a better balance for more than just my daily exercise.